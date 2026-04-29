Oil Prices Near $112 As US Threatens Iran Blockade, Markets On Edge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Global crude oil prices climb amid West Asia supply disruption fears.

US may extend Iranian port blockade, tightening global oil supplies.

Strait of Hormuz remains flashpoint; markets remain volatile.

Global crude oil prices continued their upward march on Wednesday, driven by fresh concerns over supply disruptions in West Asia and uncertainty around US policy towards Iran.

The latest trigger: reports suggesting that the United States may extend its blockade of Iranian ports, a move that could tighten global oil supplies further.

Prices Edge Higher Amid Supply Concerns

International benchmark Brent crude rose 0.63 per cent to $111.97 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.81 per cent to $100.74, reported IANS.

The rally reflects growing unease in energy markets, as traders factor in the possibility of prolonged restrictions on Iranian exports.

However, price movements remained volatile. At the last count, Brent was trading at $111.12, down 0.13 per cent, while WTI slipped 0.6 per cent to $99.32.

US Blockade Fears Take Centre Stage

Reports indicate that US President Donald Trump has asked aides to prepare for an extended blockade targeting Iran’s shipping and energy exports.

The move is seen as part of Washington’s broader strategy to increase economic pressure on Tehran by restricting maritime trade linked to its ports.

If implemented for a longer duration, such measures could significantly tighten global supply chains already under stress.

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Strait of Hormuz Remains the Flashpoint

At the heart of the crisis lies the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and LNG supplies pass.

Ongoing restrictions in the region continue to underpin crude prices, as disruptions to shipping routes raise fears of supply shortages.

Earlier this month, a temporary ceasefire was announced between US-backed forces and Iran. However, a formal resolution remains elusive.

Iran has continued to curb shipping activity through the Strait, while the US blockade of Iranian ports is still in place, keeping markets on edge.

MCX Prices Reflect Volatility

In contrast to global benchmarks, crude oil prices on India’s Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) moved lower.

Crude declined by 0.88 per cent, or Rs 84, to trade at Rs 9,401, reflecting the volatility and mixed signals across markets.

No Quick Fix to Energy Crisis

Market experts suggest that despite ongoing developments in the Gulf region, there is no immediate resolution in sight for the energy crisis triggered by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

They also noted that while the UAE’s decision to exit OPEC could influence prices over the medium term, it is unlikely to provide near-term relief.

“There are indications that the US-Iran stand-off may continue much longer,” an expert said, pointing to persistent geopolitical tensions.

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What It Means for India

Elevated crude prices carry significant implications for India, one of the world’s largest oil importers.

“Brent crude at $110 is negative for India. As long as crude prices remain elevated, the downside risk to India’s growth and the upside risk to inflation will remain high,” the expert added.

With energy costs rising, policymakers may face increased pressure on inflation management, fiscal balances and economic growth in the months ahead.

With no clear resolution to the US-Iran standoff and continued uncertainty around supply routes, crude prices are likely to remain volatile, keeping both global and domestic economies on alert.