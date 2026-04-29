WATCH: Aneet Padda Shoots For Shakti Shalini In Gwalior; Leaked Clips Show Her As A Schoolgirl

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aneet Padda seen as schoolgirl in leaked Shakti Shalini video.

Viral clip shows actress in green uniform with braids.

Fans express excitement for film and Padda's new look.

Shakti Shalini is the sixth film in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

A leaked video from the sets of Shakti Shalini has taken social media by storm, showing Aneet Padda in a cute schoolgirl avatar. Fans are buzzing with excitement over her fresh look, complete with a green uniform and braids. This glimpse has reignited hype for the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's latest project.

Viral Schoolgirl Clip

After leaving a long-lasting impact with Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is currently working on her next film, Shakti Shalini. Recently, a video of hers went viral on social media from the set of the film, where Aneet was seen in a schoolgirl's look. In the short clip, the actress is seen wearing a green uniform with her hair put up in two side braids, making her look like the quintessential schoolgirl. As per several media reports, it was shot in Gwalior.

The clip, shared on Reddit, shows Aneet Padda BTS from the set of Shakti Shalini.

Fan Reactions

The clip once again reignited the buzz around the film and Aneet, with fans taking to the comment section to express their excitement. "Best wishes to her and the Team Shakti Salini," wrote one fan on Reddit, while another added, "Maddock better be making this one good. All the best to aneet and team."

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Film Background

Aneet Padda was confirmed as the lead in Shakti Shalini last year. The announcement was made during the post-credit scenes of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's film Thamma. The makers described her character as "the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all."

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As per reports, Aneet will play a double role in the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial. According to Mid-Day, the director has crafted two powerful roles for the actress. She will reportedly star in two roles, Shakti (the protector) and Shalini (the evil force).

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Viineet Kumar Singh and Vishal Jethwa have joined the cast of the film. Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of the lead antagonist, marking a fresh chapter in his career. Shakti Shalini serves as the sixth movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. This franchise has already seen massive box office success with previous films such as Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2, and Thamma.