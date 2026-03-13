Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Aditya Dhar celebrated his 43rd birthday on March 12 while putting the final touches on his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated to release in theatres on March 19. The director took to social media to share a lengthy birthday note, written entirely in capital letters, in which he also reacted to the viral “peak detailing” memes being shared online.

How Aditya Dhar Spent His Birthday

In his post, Dhar said he paused to reflect on the remarkable year he has had while working on the film’s final stages.

“As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by. Sitting here today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. For the journey. For the team that has always walked beside me, and for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years,” he wrote in the note shared shortly after midnight.

Dhar Reacts To ‘Peak Detailing’ Memes

The director also acknowledged the response to the film and the excitement around its sequel, saying that reading fans’ messages and seeing “peak detailing” memes left him deeply moved.

“Reading all your messages, tweets, stories, and all the peak detailing by ‘Aditya Dhar’ memes, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you, but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement,” he wrote.

‘Trust Of Audience Means Everything’

Dhar further reflected on the challenges of filmmaking and the importance of audience support. The past year, he said, has reinforced the value of believing in one’s dreams and working tirelessly towards them.

“I truly feel blessed beyond belief. None of this is something I take for granted. In an industry where nothing is guaranteed and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything,” he said, adding that honesty, dedication, and perseverance eventually lead people to where they are meant to be.

The filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike, ended his post with a short message to fans: “Back to work now. See you at the movies!!!”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to hit theatres on March 19 and will take advantage of the festive holiday window at the box office. The film will release alongside Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Love Mocktail 3. With a runtime of nearly four hours, the film has already generated strong advance bookings, reportedly crossing Rs 50 crore in worldwide pre-sales with more than 2.75 lakh tickets sold.