Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Reception: Newlyweds Arrive Arm-In-Arm

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Actor Kritika Kamra and TV presenter Gaurav Kapur tied the knot on March 11 in an intimate ceremony held on the terrace of their Bandra residence in Mumbai. A day later, on March 12, the couple hosted a reception for close friends and colleagues from the industry. Several photos and videos from the celebration have since surfaced online, with one particular clip of the newlyweds arriving arm in arm quickly going viral on social media.

The video, shared on the Reddit community “BollyBlindsNGossip”, opens to show the couple walking arm-in-arm as Kritika waves at paparazzi. The video progresses to show the couple posing for the camera. They also smiled as they shared different poses for the camera.

Kritika Kamra- Gaurav Kapur Reception Look

Kritika wore a white body-hugging white gown with a V-neckline and accessorised her look with a diamond necklace. Gaurav complemented her in a sharp blue formal suit. The couple happily posed for photographers before entering the venue and appeared inseparable throughout the evening.

Kritika Kamra- Gaurav Kapur Wedding Look

For the wedding ceremony, Kritika opted for a red Chanderi saree specially woven for her and gifted by her mother. Gaurav wore a beige sherwani. After the ceremony, the couple also stepped outside their residence to distribute sweets to the paparazzi waiting outside.

Several celebrities attended the celebrations, including former cricketer Virender Sehwag, designer Masaba Gupta, and actor Neha Dhupia, among others. Many guests were also seen dancing with the couple during the festivities.

Sharing their wedding photos on Instagram, the newlyweds wrote, “This time yesterday, we said yes to forever,” and completed the post with a red heart emoticon. The pictures showed the couple posing intimately on the terrace of their Bandra home, where the ceremony took place.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur also shared in a statement, “We’ve always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we’re so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai.”

How Did Social Media Users React To The Video?

The 32-second video has won over the hearts of people, who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. One social media user wrote, “I had a crush on this guy since I saw his Virat Kohli interview.”

“Man, she looks so happy, genuinely happy. Love that for her!” added another.

A third commented, “Absolutely adorable! I met Gaurav Kapur briefly a long time ago, and he is so well spoken and sharp. They make such a good couple.”

“These two have literally hijacked all my social media feeds & for a change I'm not complaining!

She is so gorgeous & they look so happy,” shared a fourth.

Yet another social media user that they are “looking so classy”.

“Ahhhhh. New fav couple in town!!!!” expressed yet another user.