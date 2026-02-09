Arijit Singh Joins Anoushka Shankar On Stage In Kolkata After Playback Singing Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Just days after announcing his decision to step away from playback singing, Arijit Singh returned to the stage in a moment that felt both historic and deeply personal. Performing in his home city of Kolkata, the singer’s first live appearance since the announcement turned into an emotionally charged evening, one that blended nostalgia, musical legacy, and raw honesty.

A Homecoming Steeped In Music And Emotion

Arijit’s appearance took place on Sunday at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium, where he joined sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar for a special concert. As videos from the night flooded social media, one moment stood out instantly, Anoushka welcoming Arijit on stage as the crowd erupted in cheers. Visibly moved by the reception, Arijit addressed the audience and said, "I am very nervous. Thank you for having me."

The evening opened with a powerful collaboration as Arijit, Anoushka and percussionist Bickram Ghosh came together to perform Maya Bhora Raati, a rare Bengali composition originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar. The performance, rooted in classical tradition, struck an immediate chord with the audience.

Arijit also shared a personal anecdote, revealing that he had recently visited Anoushka at her home, where the two spent time composing music together, hinting at a creative bond that extends beyond the stage.

A Duet That Left Fans Spellbound

The night reached another high point when Arijit and Anoushka performed Traces of You, a song by Anoushka and Norah Jones. The duet showcased a seamless blend of global sound and Indian sensibility, with Arijit adapting effortlessly to the song’s contemplative mood.

Fans watching the clips online were quick to react. One comment read, "I feel so emotional--happy and heartbroken at the same time." Another wrote, "Oh Arijit! Missed your voice. Getting goosebumps." For many, it felt like reconnecting with a voice that has soundtracked their lives for over a decade.

The Announcement That Changed Everything

On January 27, Arijit had taken to social media to announce that he would no longer accept new playback singing assignments, bringing an end to what he described as a fulfilling chapter. In his message to fans, he wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

In a social media post, he later clarified that he was not leaving music altogether, but instead hoped to explore a different creative path to re-motivate himself.

A Career That Defined An Era

From his early days on Fame Gurukul in 2005 to his Hindi film breakthrough with Phir Mohabbat in 2011, Arijit Singh’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. Songs like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho and Kesariya turned him into the voice of love and longing for an entire generation.