Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSalim Khan Health Update: Arbaaz Khan Says ‘Dad Is Better’, Will Be Discharged Soon From Lilavati

Salim Khan Health Update: Arbaaz Khan Says ‘Dad Is Better’, Will Be Discharged Soon From Lilavati

Salim Khan Health Update: Salim Khan was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital last month after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage and was placed on ventilator support.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Salim Khan Health Update: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan recently shared an update about his father, Salim Khan, who has been hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for nearly a month. The veteran screenwriter was rushed to the hospital on February 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. 

Salim Khan Health Update

While leaving an Iftar gathering in Mumbai, Arbaaz Khan was approached by paparazzi who asked him about his father’s health condition.

“He is better now, he’s improving now. Dad is better,” said the 58-year-old actor. When asked about Salim Khan’s discharge from the hospital, he replied, “Soon. Inshallah.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by National Reporter (@nationalreportertv)

Salim Khan Hospitalisation

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after experiencing a minor brain haemorrhage. The 90-year-old was reportedly taken to the hospital around 8:30 am by his family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra.

Soon after his admission, doctors carried out a DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) procedure. As a precaution, he was placed on ventilator support and continues to remain under close medical supervision.

Following the initial update, the hospital has not released further details after Salman Khan and the family reportedly requested privacy regarding his health condition.

A source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers. Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.”

The source further added, “It is understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is confidential. The family wishes to avoid unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition.”

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current health status of Salim Khan?

Salim Khan is recovering and improving. Arbaaz Khan stated that his father is better and improving.

Why was Salim Khan admitted to the hospital?

Salim Khan was hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage on February 17.

Which hospital is Salim Khan admitted to?

Salim Khan is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

When can Salim Khan be discharged from the hospital?

Arbaaz Khan indicated that Salim Khan's discharge is expected soon, saying 'Soon. Inshallah.'

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Mar 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salim Khan Salim Khan Health Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Salim Khan Health Update: Arbaaz Khan Says ‘Dad Is Better’, Will Be Discharged Soon From Lilavati
Salim Khan Health Update: Arbaaz Khan Says ‘Dad Is Better’, Will Be Discharged Soon From Lilavati
Entertainment
Who is ‘Kumbh Mela Girl’ Monalisa Bhosle’s Muslim Husband Farman Khan?
Who is ‘Kumbh Mela Girl’ Monalisa Bhosle’s Muslim Husband Farman Khan?
Entertainment
Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Rejects ‘Love Jihad’ Claims After Marrying Muslim Man From UP
‘It’s Not Love Jihad’: Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Rejects Claims After Marrying Muslim Man From UP
Entertainment
Oscars 2026: Finland Trips, Spa Treatments And Luxury Gifts; Inside Rs 3.2 Crore Nominee Gift Bag
Oscars 2026: Finland Trips, Spa Treatments And Luxury Gifts; Inside Rs 3.2 Crore Nominee Gift Bag
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port
Conflict Track: US Warns Iranians to Avoid Naval Sites as Trump Claims Major Blow to Iran Forces
WarLens: Trump Claims Iran Targets Nearly Destroyed as Experts Question US War Success
Breaking News: Iran Warns Oil Could Hit $200 per Barrel Amid Escalating Middle East War
WarPulse: Trump Says Iran War Near End as Tehran Demands Rights, Compensation and No-Attack Guarantee
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget