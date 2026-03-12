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Salim Khan Health Update: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan recently shared an update about his father, Salim Khan, who has been hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for nearly a month. The veteran screenwriter was rushed to the hospital on February 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Salim Khan Health Update

While leaving an Iftar gathering in Mumbai, Arbaaz Khan was approached by paparazzi who asked him about his father’s health condition.

“He is better now, he’s improving now. Dad is better,” said the 58-year-old actor. When asked about Salim Khan’s discharge from the hospital, he replied, “Soon. Inshallah.”

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Salim Khan Hospitalisation

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after experiencing a minor brain haemorrhage. The 90-year-old was reportedly taken to the hospital around 8:30 am by his family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra.

Soon after his admission, doctors carried out a DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) procedure. As a precaution, he was placed on ventilator support and continues to remain under close medical supervision.

Following the initial update, the hospital has not released further details after Salman Khan and the family reportedly requested privacy regarding his health condition.

A source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers. Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.”

The source further added, “It is understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is confidential. The family wishes to avoid unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition.”