HomeEntertainment'Toxic' Teaser Shatters Records With 220M+ Views In 24 Hours

The teaser of Yash’s Toxic breaks records with 220M+ views in 24 hours. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action-packed teaser has fans raving and sparking online discussions.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The teaser of Yash’s upcoming gangster action drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has taken the internet by storm. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the first glimpse of Yash as Raya has set social media ablaze, smashing viewership records in its opening 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Reacts To Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar Trailer, Calls It ‘Brilliant, Powerful And Layered’

Over 220 Million Views Across Platforms

The teaser, titled Daddy is Home, reportedly amassed over 220 million views across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter/X, and Facebook. YouTube alone accounted for 48.7 million views, while Instagram contributions from cast and crew accounts added a massive 150+ million views. Combined with over 23 million views on Twitter and Facebook, the teaser also attracted 6 million likes, underlining its massive popularity and hype.

This meteoric rise highlights the anticipation for Toxic, which marks Yash’s first major release since the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. With its stylish action sequences and pan-India appeal, the film is being touted as one of the marquee releases of 2026.

Teaser Sparks Discussion

While the teaser’s action-packed visuals have thrilled fans, it has also stirred debate online due to its depiction of romantic intimacy. Released on Yash’s birthday, the sequence shows his character engaged in an intimate scene inside a car next to a cemetery. As uniformed armed men glance curiously, a bomb detonates, and Yash makes a dramatic entry, leaving chaos in his wake. His iconic line, “Daddy is home,” delivered with swagger, draws comparisons to his Rocky Bhai persona from the KGF franchise, while his fiery entrance echoes Sanjay Dutt’s legendary KGF: Chapter 2 moment.

Pan-India Release & Star-Studded Cast

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic will be released in Kannada and English, making it the first Kannada film with such a dual-language approach. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, it promises a high-octane, emotionally charged action-drama experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Yash's upcoming gangster action drama?

The upcoming gangster action drama starring Yash is titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

How many views did the teaser for Toxic receive in its first 24 hours?

The teaser for Toxic, titled Daddy is Home, reportedly amassed over 220 million views across platforms in its opening 24 hours.

When is Toxic scheduled to be released in theaters?

Toxic is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026.

Who is directing Toxic?

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

What is unique about the language release of Toxic?

Toxic will be released in Kannada and English, marking it as the first Kannada film with this dual-language release strategy.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
