'Toxic' Teaser Shatters Records With 220M+ Views In 24 Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The teaser of Yash’s upcoming gangster action drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has taken the internet by storm. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the first glimpse of Yash as Raya has set social media ablaze, smashing viewership records in its opening 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Reacts To Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar Trailer, Calls It ‘Brilliant, Powerful And Layered’

Over 220 Million Views Across Platforms

The teaser, titled Daddy is Home, reportedly amassed over 220 million views across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter/X, and Facebook. YouTube alone accounted for 48.7 million views, while Instagram contributions from cast and crew accounts added a massive 150+ million views. Combined with over 23 million views on Twitter and Facebook, the teaser also attracted 6 million likes, underlining its massive popularity and hype.

This meteoric rise highlights the anticipation for Toxic, which marks Yash’s first major release since the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. With its stylish action sequences and pan-India appeal, the film is being touted as one of the marquee releases of 2026.

Teaser Sparks Discussion

While the teaser’s action-packed visuals have thrilled fans, it has also stirred debate online due to its depiction of romantic intimacy. Released on Yash’s birthday, the sequence shows his character engaged in an intimate scene inside a car next to a cemetery. As uniformed armed men glance curiously, a bomb detonates, and Yash makes a dramatic entry, leaving chaos in his wake. His iconic line, “Daddy is home,” delivered with swagger, draws comparisons to his Rocky Bhai persona from the KGF franchise, while his fiery entrance echoes Sanjay Dutt’s legendary KGF: Chapter 2 moment.

Pan-India Release & Star-Studded Cast

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic will be released in Kannada and English, making it the first Kannada film with such a dual-language approach. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, it promises a high-octane, emotionally charged action-drama experience.