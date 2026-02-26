Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple Honoured Kodava Roots After Telugu Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially stepped into married life, choosing to honour both their cultural roots in a heartfelt, two-part celebration in Udaipur. After keeping their relationship away from the public eye for over seven years, the actors tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that beautifully reflected their individual heritages.

The couple first exchanged vows at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, following traditional Telugu Hindu rituals, a tribute to Vijay’s family traditions. According to buzz from the ceremony, emotions ran high as the pair were reportedly teary-eyed while exchanging garlands, marking the beginning of their new journey together.

A Kodava Ceremony To Honour The Bride’s Roots

Later in the day, the celebrations continued with a traditional Kodava (Coorgi) ceremony, reflecting Rashmika Mandanna’s ancestry. The auspicious mahurat was set for 5 pm, with rituals expected to last between one and two hours.

Kodava weddings, rooted in the traditions of the Kodava community from the Kodagu district, differ from mainstream Hindu ceremonies. Rather than elaborate priest-led rituals, these nuptials focus on clan customs, ancestral blessings and community bonding.

The day traditionally begins with Mangala Snana, a ceremonial bath where elders apply turmeric, oil and holy water to the couple. This is followed by Kannikey, an emotional ritual where the bride seeks blessings from elders before stepping into married life. Garland exchange and the tying of the mangalya complete the sacred proceedings, particularly in intercultural weddings.

Intimate Yet Grand Celebrations

Following the Telugu ceremony, a specially curated lunch featuring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana delicacies was served to guests. Among those present were filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran and actor Kalyani Priyadarshan.

While fans gathered outside hoping for a first appearance, the couple did not step out for photographs. Instead, their teams distributed sweet boxes to the paparazzi, confirming the marriage. The Kaju Katli boxes featured a photo of Rashmika, often dubbed the ‘National Crush’ by admirers.

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika’s wedding invitation. ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/Og5cZrBBpQ — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) February 16, 2026

Earlier this month, a reception invite that surfaced online read: “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union — it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us. We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

As the ceremonies conclude, the newlyweds are expected to share official pictures soon, giving fans a glimpse into a wedding that seamlessly blended tradition, emotion and cultural pride.