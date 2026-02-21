Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Anupam Kher Reacts To Anil Kapoor's Subedaar Trailer, Calls It 'Brilliant, Powerful And Layered'

Anupam Kher Reacts To Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar Trailer, Calls It ‘Brilliant, Powerful And Layered’

Anupam Kher shares a heartfelt reaction to Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer, calling it brilliant and powerful. The Prime Video Original premieres on March 5.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has showered praise on Anil Kapoor after watching the trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming film Subedaar. Taking to X, Kher posted a heartfelt video message along with a detailed note, revealing that Kapoor had shown him the yet-to-be-released trailer. What followed was an outpouring of admiration that has now caught fans’ attention.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Reunite After 47 Years; KHxRK Promo Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Anupam Kher’s Emotional Note For Anil Kapoor

Kher did not hold back as he described his reaction to the trailer. In his post, he wrote:

“My dearest Anil, You showed me ‘yet to be released’ trailer of your film #Subedaar! And I had to immediately put my spontaneous reaction on camera! What you have done yet again is beyond remarkable. There is something so inspiring about watching you reinvent yourself with every film. Just when we think we have seen the best of #AnilKapoor, you arrive with a new shade, a new rhythm, a new fire in your eyes."

He further praised the trailer, calling it brilliant, powerful and layered. According to Kher, Kapoor’s performance carries an unmistakable intensity, blending the hunger of a newcomer with the experience of a seasoned actor, a combination he described as rare.

‘Reinvention Is His Nature’

In another part of his note, Kher reflected on Kapoor’s journey and work ethic:

"What I admire most about you, #KapoorSaab, is that you never settle. You don’t lean on your legacy. You build it again and again. Reinvention is not a strategy for you, it has become your nature. As a fellow actor and as someone who knows you beyond the camera, I feel proud. Proud of your journey. Proud of your courage. So here’s to passion that refuses to age. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew for an electrifying trailer!"

Kher also added a light-hearted apology at the end, mentioning that he hoped he wasn’t breaking protocol by sharing his thoughts before the trailer’s official release.

About Subedaar

Subedaar is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 5. Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa, and Daldal, the film is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni. It is backed by Opening Image Films in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN).

The gritty action-drama stars Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan in lead roles, alongside Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh in pivotal parts.

The story follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier grappling with a rapidly changing world where the values he once stood for are increasingly tested. Set in the heartland of India, the film explores honour, corruption, fractured family relationships and moral courage.

When Is Subedaar Releasing?

Subedaar will premiere on Prime Video on March 5 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will be available across India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

With Kher’s glowing endorsement already generating buzz, the anticipation around Anil Kapoor’s next performance appears stronger than ever.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Anupam Kher say about Anil Kapoor's film Subedaar?

Anupam Kher praised the trailer of Anil Kapoor's upcoming film Subedaar, calling it brilliant, powerful, and layered. He was inspired by Kapoor's ability to reinvent himself with each film.

What is the film Subedaar about?

Subedaar is a gritty action-drama about a retired soldier, Subedaar Arjun Maurya, who struggles in a changing world. The film explores themes of honor, corruption, family, and moral courage.

When and where will Subedaar be released?

Subedaar will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 5th. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu worldwide.

Who are the main actors in Subedaar?

The lead roles in Subedaar are played by Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan. The film also features Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Mona Singh.

Published at : 21 Feb 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Anil Kapoor Anupam Kher ENtertainment News Subedaar Trailer Prime Video Subedaar
Opinion
Embed widget