The release of The Kerala Story 2 has hit a major legal roadblock just a day before its scheduled theatrical debut. The Kerala High Court has imposed a two-week interim stay on the film’s release, citing serious concerns over its potential impact. Now, sources indicate that producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah is preparing to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

The development has added fresh momentum to an already intense debate surrounding the sequel.

High Court Flags Concerns Over Teaser And Trailer

While passing the interim order, the Kerala High Court observed that the teaser and trailer of the film have the “full potential to cause communal disharmony”. The court also criticised the Central Board of Film Certification, stating that it “didn't apply mind” while granting clearance to the movie.

The bench directed that the film should not be released until arguments in the matter are concluded. The order effectively stalls the film’s release for two weeks.

Earlier this week, during the hearing of a petition filed against the film, the court had asked the makers to arrange a screening. According to submissions made before the court, the filmmakers declined to do so and instead sought to continue arguments.

Supreme Court Appeal Likely

Following the High Court’s stay, sources suggest that Vipul Amrutlal Shah plans to move the Supreme Court seeking relief. The apex court may either take up the matter for urgent hearing or direct the producers to approach a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and backed by Sunshine Pictures, The Kerala Story 2 is positioned as a sequel to The Kerala Story, which won two National Film Awards last year, Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra.

The makers have maintained that the sequel is based on “true incidents” and have denied any intention to target Kerala.

With legal arguments intensifying and emotions running high, the fate of The Kerala Story 2 now hinges on the next move in court, a decision that could significantly shape the film’s immediate future