Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentThe Kerala Story 2 Release Halted: Producer Vipul Shah Set To Move Supreme Court After High Court Stay

The Kerala Story 2 Release Halted: Producer Vipul Shah Set To Move Supreme Court After High Court Stay

The Kerala Story 2 faces a two-week stay from Kerala High Court. Producer Vipul Shah is expected to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the order.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 05:59 PM (IST)

The release of The Kerala Story 2 has hit a major legal roadblock just a day before its scheduled theatrical debut. The Kerala High Court has imposed a two-week interim stay on the film’s release, citing serious concerns over its potential impact. Now, sources indicate that producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah is preparing to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

The development has added fresh momentum to an already intense debate surrounding the sequel.

ALSO READ: Kerala High Court Halts ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Release A Day Before Premiere, Questions Censor Clearance

High Court Flags Concerns Over Teaser And Trailer

While passing the interim order, the Kerala High Court observed that the teaser and trailer of the film have the “full potential to cause communal disharmony”. The court also criticised the Central Board of Film Certification, stating that it “didn't apply mind” while granting clearance to the movie.

The bench directed that the film should not be released until arguments in the matter are concluded. The order effectively stalls the film’s release for two weeks.

Earlier this week, during the hearing of a petition filed against the film, the court had asked the makers to arrange a screening. According to submissions made before the court, the filmmakers declined to do so and instead sought to continue arguments.

Supreme Court Appeal Likely

Following the High Court’s stay, sources suggest that Vipul Amrutlal Shah plans to move the Supreme Court seeking relief. The apex court may either take up the matter for urgent hearing or direct the producers to approach a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and backed by Sunshine Pictures, The Kerala Story 2 is positioned as a sequel to The Kerala Story, which won two National Film Awards last year, Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra.

The makers have maintained that the sequel is based on “true incidents” and have denied any intention to target Kerala.

With legal arguments intensifying and emotions running high, the fate of The Kerala Story 2 now hinges on the next move in court, a decision that could significantly shape the film’s immediate future

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the release of The Kerala Story 2 halted?

The Kerala High Court imposed a two-week interim stay on the film's release due to concerns that its teaser and trailer have the potential to cause communal disharmony.

What were the Kerala High Court's concerns about the film?

The court expressed concern that the teaser and trailer could incite communal disharmony and criticized the Central Board of Film Certification for not properly reviewing the movie.

What is the producer's next step following the High Court's order?

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah is reportedly preparing to challenge the Kerala High Court's stay order by appealing to the Supreme Court.

Did the filmmakers screen the movie for the court?

According to submissions, the filmmakers declined to arrange a screening for the court and instead opted to continue legal arguments.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vipul Amrutlal Shah ENtertainment News Kerala Story 2 Controversy Kerala High Court Stay
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
The Kerala Story 2 Release Halted: Producer Vipul Shah Set To Move Supreme Court After High Court Stay
The Kerala Story 2 Release Halted: Producer Vipul Shah Set To Move Supreme Court After High Court Stay
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple Honoured Kodava Roots After Telugu Ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple Honoured Kodava Roots After Telugu Ceremony
Entertainment
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Marry On THIS Date In Rhode Island? Here’s What Reports Say
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Marry On THIS Date In Rhode Island? Here’s What Reports Say
Entertainment
Ikkis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dharmendra And Agastya Nanda's War Drama
Ikkis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dharmendra And Agastya Nanda's War Drama
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security
Pathankot Army Exercise: Bhairav Commandos Showcase Lethal Air & Ground Combat Skills
LATEST UPDATE: PM Modi Pays Tribute at Yad Vashem, Set for Bilateral Talks with Israel
BREAKING NEWS: Shankaracharya’s Ashram Allegations Escalate as Insider Reveals Hidden Secrets
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget