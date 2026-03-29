Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died after drowning in the sea at Talsari near Digha. He was swept away by a large wave while bathing in the sea.
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Tollywood Actor Rahul Banerjee Drowns After Shoot At Talsari, West Bengal
It is learnt that Rahul went into the water to bathe and moved a little further into the sea when a large wave suddenly struck, sweeping him away.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee die?
When and where did the incident occur?
The incident occurred at Talsari near Digha, likely between 3:30 pm and 4 pm, after the day's shooting for a serial.
What were the rescue efforts and outcome?
The shooting unit initiated rescue efforts and found Rahul. He was taken to Digha Subdistrict Hospital, where he was declared dead.
What is being investigated regarding the drowning?
Police are investigating whether the incident happened during or after the shoot and if a thick reef in the sea played a role. An autopsy is expected.
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