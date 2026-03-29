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HomeEntertainmentTollywood Actor Rahul Banerjee Drowns After Shoot At Talsari, West Bengal

Tollywood Actor Rahul Banerjee Drowns After Shoot At Talsari, West Bengal

It is learnt that Rahul went into the water to bathe and moved a little further into the sea when a large wave suddenly struck, sweeping him away.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
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Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died after drowning in the sea at Talsari near Digha, where he had gone for a serial shoot.

According to reports, the incident occurred after the day’s shooting when the actor entered the sea.

Swept Away By Wave

It is learnt that Rahul went into the water to bathe and moved a little further into the sea when a large wave suddenly struck, sweeping him away.

The accident took place at around 3:30 pm to 4 pm. The actor could not be located for some time after being carried away by the wave.

Rescue Efforts And Hospitalisation

Members of the shooting unit initiated rescue efforts and eventually located him. He was taken to Digha Subdistrict Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Efforts are underway to determine whether anyone witnessed the exact moment he drowned.

Investigation Underway

Police are speaking to locals and members of the shooting unit to ascertain whether the incident occurred during or after the शूट.

Reports indicate that there was a thick reef in the sea at Talsari, and it is being considered whether the actor got stuck there.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted. As Talsari falls under the jurisdiction of Odisha Police, they are also being contacted.

Tollywood Mourns Loss

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through Tolipara. He died at the age of 43.

He began his career with the film Chaka in 2000 and rose to popularity with Chir Dinai Tumi Je Amar. His filmography also includes Abar Asab Phire and Jackpot (2008), as well as Zulfiqar, Biday Byomkesh, and Byomkesh Gotra.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee die?

Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died after drowning in the sea at Talsari near Digha. He was swept away by a large wave while bathing in the sea.

When and where did the incident occur?

The incident occurred at Talsari near Digha, likely between 3:30 pm and 4 pm, after the day's shooting for a serial.

What were the rescue efforts and outcome?

The shooting unit initiated rescue efforts and found Rahul. He was taken to Digha Subdistrict Hospital, where he was declared dead.

What is being investigated regarding the drowning?

Police are investigating whether the incident happened during or after the shoot and if a thick reef in the sea played a role. An autopsy is expected.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tollywood Digha Rahul Banerjee Breaking News ABP Live Arunoday Banerjee Rahul Banerjee Dies
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