Tollywood Actor Rahul Banerjee Drowns After Shoot At Talsari, West Bengal

Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died after drowning in the sea at Talsari near Digha, where he had gone for a serial shoot.

According to reports, the incident occurred after the day’s shooting when the actor entered the sea.

Swept Away By Wave

It is learnt that Rahul went into the water to bathe and moved a little further into the sea when a large wave suddenly struck, sweeping him away.

The accident took place at around 3:30 pm to 4 pm. The actor could not be located for some time after being carried away by the wave.

Rescue Efforts And Hospitalisation

Members of the shooting unit initiated rescue efforts and eventually located him. He was taken to Digha Subdistrict Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Efforts are underway to determine whether anyone witnessed the exact moment he drowned.

Investigation Underway

Police are speaking to locals and members of the shooting unit to ascertain whether the incident occurred during or after the शूट.

Reports indicate that there was a thick reef in the sea at Talsari, and it is being considered whether the actor got stuck there.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted. As Talsari falls under the jurisdiction of Odisha Police, they are also being contacted.

Tollywood Mourns Loss

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through Tolipara. He died at the age of 43.

He began his career with the film Chaka in 2000 and rose to popularity with Chir Dinai Tumi Je Amar. His filmography also includes Abar Asab Phire and Jackpot (2008), as well as Zulfiqar, Biday Byomkesh, and Byomkesh Gotra.