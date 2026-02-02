Rajat Dalal Attacks Digvijay Rathee On ‘The 50’; Internet Demands Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tempers flare, lines blur, and reality television once again finds itself at the center of controversy. The 50, Colors TV’s newly launched high-stakes reality show, has barely begun its journey, yet it’s already generating intense reactions. A newly surfaced promo featuring Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Singh Rathee has left viewers stunned, reigniting debates around aggression, accountability, and where entertainment should draw the line.

A Violent Clash Leaves Contestants Stunned

The upcoming episode promo of The 50 captures a disturbing confrontation between Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Singh Rathee during a task. What begins as a verbal exchange quickly spirals into chaos. Digvijay questions Rajat’s selective moral stance, pointing out his silence during a previous incident when abusive language was being used by other contestants.

Digvijay confronts him directly, saying, "Kal jab baaki log gaali de rahe the, tab tera muh khula nahi."

The remark instantly triggers Rajat, who reacts aggressively and physically attacks Digvijay. The sudden escalation shocks those present, prompting fellow contestants to rush in and separate the two before the situation worsens.

Multiple Explosive Moments Rock The House

The same promo also teases several other heated exchanges, underscoring the volatile atmosphere inside the house. Sapna Chaudhary is seen clashing fiercely with Adnaan Shaikh, warning him with, "Tu soch raha hai chadh ke aayega do log toh kuch bolungi nahi." Adnaan, visibly agitated, fires back, adding fuel to the confrontation.

Elsewhere, Nikki Tamboli gets embroiled in a heated argument with another contestant. Later, she tells Arbaz Patel that she wants her opponent to lose control and walk out of the competition altogether.

Another clip from an earlier promo shows actors Karan Patel and Siddharth Bharadwaj locking horns on the very first day. During a task, Karan issues a stern warning, saying, "Next time if you try to come in between I will break your bones."

Amid all the drama, the premiere episode also promises entertainment, with composer Himesh Reshammiya making a special appearance and performing on the show.

Internet Slams Rajat Dalal, Demands Immediate Removal

As the promo featuring the physical altercation went viral, social media erupted in outrage. Many viewers condemned Rajat Dalal’s actions, recalling his past behavior on Bigg Boss 18. Comments flooded in, branding his conduct unacceptable and dangerous.

One user wrote, “Such bullsh*t… the guy could’ve gotten seriously hurt.” Another commented, “This is not fair. He should be removed immediately.”

A disappointed fan shared, “How disgusting!! This is coming from someone who liked Rajat in BB and not Digvijay!! Absolutely disgusting.” Others were harsher, with remarks like “Once a gunda, always a gunda,” and “Colors TV’s fall from grace is epic.”

A Pattern That Raises Serious Questions

Rajat Dalal’s violent outburst has reopened old wounds. During Bigg Boss 18, filmmaker Farah Khan had explicitly warned him against physical aggression, making it clear that such behavior could lead to eviction. That season also witnessed repeated clashes between Rajat and Digvijay. At one point, Digvijay was pushed by Avinash, resulting in an injury, yet no strict action followed.

Even after the show ended, tensions didn’t subside. Rajat and Digvijay were later involved in another public altercation after Rajat allegedly threatened to slap Digvijay for calling him a criminal. Though the incident went viral, both later claimed the matter had been resolved.

Now, with history seemingly repeating itself, viewers are questioning whether enough safeguards are in place.

About The 50

The 50 is a competitive, task-driven reality show featuring 50 celebrities living under one roof. Contestants battle it out through intense challenges to stay in the game. The lineup includes Prince Narula, Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Nikki Tamboli, Rajat Dalal, Monalisa, Ridhhi Dogra, Faisal Shaikh, and several others.

Adding a unique twist, audiences are allowed to place bets on their favourite contestant. One lucky viewer will walk away with ₹50 lakh if their chosen participant wins the show. The 50 airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.