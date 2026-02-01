Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
The 50 Premiere: Vanshaj Singh Eliminated On Day One, 49 Contestants Remain

The 50 Premiere: Vanshaj Singh Eliminated On Day One, 49 Contestants Remain

The 50 reality show delivers a major shock as Vanshaj Singh gets eliminated in the premiere episode. Here’s what led to his exit and what’s next.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 10:46 PM (IST)



Colors TV’s new reality show The 50 began with a dramatic twist that caught viewers off guard. In a surprising turn of events, contestant Vanshaj Singh was eliminated in the very first episode, leaving the competition with 49 participants from day one itself. The unexpected decision, taken by the show’s captains and approved by the Lion, set the tone for an intense season ahead.

ALSO READ: Shazia Iqbal Makes Instagram Private Following ‘Sinister’ Comment Linked To Dhurandhar

A High-Voltage Start For ‘The 50’

The premiere episode opened inside the task arena, where all 50 contestants gathered for the first time. The Lion welcomed them before selecting 10 captains, each of whom formed teams of five. An engaging task followed, after which five teams were declared safe while the remaining five faced the threat of elimination.

However, the process did not end there. From the 25 contestants in danger, 15 were saved through a musical chairs challenge, narrowing the elimination pool to 10 contestants.

Captains Decide Vanshaj Singh’s Fate

The five winning captains, Karan Patel, Krishna Shroff, Shiv Thakare, Prince Narula, and Faizu, were then asked to unanimously choose one contestant for elimination. After deliberation, they selected YouTuber Vanshaj Singh, citing his inability to form strong connections with other contestants in the limited time.

While some participants expressed disappointment, feeling the decision was unfair so early in the game, the Lion accepted the captains’ verdict and instructed Vanshaj to exit the show.

Vanshaj Singh’s Emotional Exit

Before leaving, Vanshaj Singh addressed everyone with an emotional speech. He shared that he had entered the show with hopes of proving himself and building his own identity. He maintained that he played the game honestly and fairly during his short journey.

What Lies Ahead

With Vanshaj Singh’s exit, 49 contestants now remain in the house. The show still has 49 days left, indicating that eliminations may occur daily. Viewers are now eager to see what new challenges the Lion introduces in the upcoming episodes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the first contestant eliminated from Colors TV's 'The 50'?

YouTuber Vanshaj Singh was the first contestant to be eliminated from 'The 50' in the very first episode.

How did Vanshaj Singh get eliminated?

The show's captains unanimously chose Vanshaj Singh for elimination, citing his inability to form strong connections early on.

How many contestants started on 'The 50' and how many are left?

The show began with 50 contestants. After the first elimination, 49 participants remain in the competition.

What was the elimination process for the first episode?

After an initial task, 10 contestants faced elimination. A musical chairs challenge saved 15, leaving 10 for the captains to decide upon.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 10:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Colors TV Reality Show THE 50 Vanshaj Singh
