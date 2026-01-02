Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mona Singh Opens Up About 50 Auditions Before Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin

Mona Singh Opens Up About 50 Auditions Before Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin

Mona Singh shares her struggle story on Kaun Banega Crorepati, recalling daily Pune-Mumbai auditions before landing Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)

Actor Mona Singh’s rise in Indian entertainment has been anything but easy, and the actress recently revisited her formative years while appearing on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. Currently promoting her upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, Mona spoke candidly about the years of struggle that preceded her breakthrough and the perseverance that eventually led her to Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin.

During her interaction on the quiz show, Mona shared personal memories from a time when ambition outweighed comfort and uncertainty was part of everyday life. Her recollections offered viewers a rare glimpse into the realities faced by aspiring actors before success finds them.

Daily Commutes and Countless Auditions

Mona Singh revealed that her early career involved relentless travel and long days spent chasing opportunities. She recalled, “I would take an Ashiad bus from Pune every day and come to Mumbai to audition."

She went on to describe the routine she followed during that phase, explaining how she would arrive in Mumbai, audition at Famous Studios after getting off at Dadar, and then board an evening bus back to Pune the same day. The daily commute, she indicated, was physically exhausting but necessary as she continued to pursue her dream of acting.

The Long Road to Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin

The actress also spoke about how fate finally began to align when she heard about a new project being developed by producers Deeya Singh and Tony Singh. Mona said, “I found out that Deeya and Tony (producers) were working on a project and auditions were underway, so I went for it. I cleared the first round, and then they kept calling me back for the third, fourth, and fifth rounds."

The process, however, was far from quick. Mona revealed the extent of her efforts, stating, “In total, I ended up giving around 50 auditions. At one point, I asked the makers if they were even planning to cast me, as I was spending so much on auditions. They then told me it was a big show and that I had been finalised."

A Career-Defining Breakthrough

That confirmation marked a turning point in Mona Singh’s life and career. Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin went on to become a landmark show on Indian television, turning Mona into a household name and reshaping how female protagonists were portrayed on the small screen. The show’s impact continues to resonate years after it first aired.

Today, Mona Singh is a familiar presence across films, streaming platforms and television, known for taking on diverse and challenging roles. Her journey stands as a testament to persistence, resilience and the belief that consistent effort eventually finds its reward.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kaun Banega Crorepati Mona Singh Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin Indian Television Actors Mona Singh Struggle Mona Singh Auditions
