A shocking incident involving YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, widely recognised online as UK07 Rider, has left fans deeply concerned after his Instagram Live abruptly ended in what appeared to be a car crash. The livestream, which quickly went viral across social media, showed Dobhal speaking emotionally to viewers while driving before the broadcast suddenly cut off.

Within minutes, clips from the live session began circulating online, triggering widespread panic among followers who were unsure about the influencer’s safety. As speculation intensified, additional footage reportedly surfaced showing the aftermath of the crash, prompting thousands of fans to search for updates on his condition.

Emotional Moments During Instagram Live

During the livestream, Dobhal appeared visibly emotional while addressing viewers. At one point, he said, “Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give love,” before increasing the speed of the car.

Shortly afterwards, he added, “Let’s go for the final drive.”

The livestream continued for a few moments as he drove while speaking to viewers. However, the broadcast abruptly stopped soon after what looked like a crash, leaving those watching in real time stunned and uncertain about what had happened.

Viewers quickly began recording the livestream and sharing the clip across platforms, causing the video to spread rapidly online and heightening concern about the situation.

Viral Crash Footage Sparks Panic Online

Soon after the livestream ended, another video reportedly appeared on social media showing the aftermath of the accident. In the clip, Dobhal could be seen lying on the road while several people gathered around him to offer help.

The footage also showed his vehicle severely damaged following the crash.

A social media user who uploaded the video claimed that the YouTuber had survived the accident despite the extent of the damage. The post stated that “UK07 Rider (Anurag Dobhal) was lucky to escape the car accident safely.”

In the clip, Dobhal appeared to be wearing a yellow T-shirt and looked injured while bystanders attempted to assist him.

Meanwhile, reactions flooded social media as viewers who had watched the livestream shared their shock and concern.

One user wrote, “UK 07 Rider, Anurag Dobhal, crashed his car during his Instagram livestream. He was in depression, betrayed by his own family, because he did an intercaste marriage. The caste system took one more life today.”

Some users also speculated that Dobhal might have intentionally oversped while driving off a flyover, although the exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

Is UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Alive? What We Know So Far

As the videos continued circulating online, fans began searching for confirmation about Dobhal’s condition.

According to the clips shared online, the YouTuber survived the crash. People present at the scene were seen helping him shortly after the accident, and he appeared conscious while lying on the road.

Later, Anurag Dobhal’s manager Rohit Panday provided an update on Instagram, revealing that the YouTuber had been shifted to another medical facility and is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Sharing the update with fans, Rohit Panday wrote, "Currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, specially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him aap log bhagwan ho sach mai."

The incident prompted a wave of support online, with followers posting messages urging the influencer to stay strong and recover soon.

Personal Struggles Before the Incident

The accident occurred shortly after Dobhal had shared several posts discussing personal difficulties and tensions within his family.

In an Instagram clip titled “Real Facts,” he reportedly spoke about conflicts linked to his marriage and claimed that his family had not supported the relationship.

Around the same time, his former girlfriend Savya Rides posted a reel online, which quickly drew reactions from viewers. Many comments appeared beneath the video, including messages such as “Karma never forgets.”

Another video circulating online includes a voice note allegedly from one of Dobhal’s friends speaking to Savya Rides, where the friend claimed that the YouTuber had been emotionally distressed and had even considered harming himself.

Earlier Vlog Revealed Mental Health Concerns

Days before the crash, Dobhal had addressed his emotional struggles in a YouTube vlog. In the video, he claimed that he had not slept or eaten for several days due to stress.

He also alleged that he had been facing mental harassment from members of his family, including his parents and brother. According to Dobhal, his wife Ritika Chauhan had been living separately with their child, which added to his emotional strain.

The YouTuber explained that he had married Ritika against his family’s wishes. While his relatives initially appeared to accept the relationship, he said their stance changed shortly before the wedding.

Dobhal claimed that his parents eventually refused to attend the ceremony even after invitations had already been distributed and preparations completed.

Just minutes before the crash, he reportedly posted another screenshot of a chat conversation on Instagram. However, the messages in the image were blurred, making the context unclear.

The incident has now sparked a wider online conversation about mental health pressures, family conflicts, and the emotional toll faced by social media personalities.