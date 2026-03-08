The 50 Star Divya Agarwal Breaks Silence On ‘Gold Digger’ Trolls Questioning Her Marriage

Reality television personality Divya Agarwal has spoken out after facing criticism online from users who labelled her a “gold digger” following her marriage to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.

The actor, who recently appeared on the reality show The 50, addressed the trolling in a candid interview, choosing to confront the accusations rather than ignore them. Her response quickly caught attention on social media, with fans rallying behind her.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar Lights Up Times Square, Marks Big Moment For Indian Cinema - WATCH

Divya Agarwal Questions Trolls

During an interview with The Free Press Journal, Divya openly responded to the remarks circulating online.

She said, “If you call me a gold digger, I am actually okay with it, or even a diamond digger for that matter. When it comes to my husband and having the right partner in my life, I am pretty much successful. He is the gold I was trying to dig for all my life, and I found him,”

The actor also challenged the assumptions behind the criticism, pointing out that people often jump to conclusions without knowing the truth.

She further added, “How can people be so stupid? Where is my Lamborghini? Where is my bungalow next to Juhu Beach? Where am I stepping out of my private jet? I am doing none of that. I travel economy. So where is all of that?”

Her comments underline her stance that the relationship is built on trust and emotional connection rather than financial motives.

Divya Agarwal And Apurva Padgaonkar’s Relationship

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar tied the knot in February 2024 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members. Before getting married, the couple had been in a relationship for several years.

Apurva is known as a businessman and also has a presence on social media as a fitness enthusiast and gym influencer.

Divya Agarwal’s Reality TV Journey

Divya Agarwal first gained attention through MTV Splitsvilla 10, where she finished as the runner-up. She later went on to win Bigg Boss OTT, which significantly boosted her popularity.

Since then, she has appeared in multiple reality shows, web projects and music videos. At present, she is seen in the reality show The 50, keeping her in the spotlight once again.