Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaDude Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Crosses ₹55 Crore

Dude Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Crosses ₹55 Crore

Dude starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju earns ₹55.78 crore domestically in its first week, surpassing ₹100 crore worldwide.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 10:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Keerthiswaran’s Dude, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, released on October 17 ahead of Diwali. Despite mixed critical reviews, the film has performed well commercially, collecting ₹55.78 crore domestically in its first week. The movie also crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within six days, marking a strong start at the box office.

Strong Box Office Performance

According to trade website Sacnilk, Dude earned ₹1.48 crore net on Thursday, pushing its domestic total to ₹55.78 crore. The film had an opening of ₹9.75 crore on Friday and continued its momentum over the weekend with ₹10.4 crore and ₹10.6 crore on Saturday and Sunday. Diwali celebrations helped the film secure ₹10.8 crore, while weekday collections saw an expected dip, earning ₹8.75 crore on Tuesday and ₹4 crore on Wednesday. The film’s performance over the next weekend will determine its staying power.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari To Brighten OTT Screens This Festive Season

Ilaiyaraaja Files Music Rights Case

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has approached the Madras High Court, claiming that two of his compositions were used in Dude without his permission. According to PTI, his counsel submitted that the songs were used without proper consent from the producers or involved music labels, including Sony Music Entertainment India Private Limited. The court has asked Ilaiyaraaja to file a separate plea, with the next hearing scheduled for November 19.

About the Film

Dude tells the story of childhood friends Agan (Pradeep Ranganathan) and Kural (Mamitha Baiju). Their lives take an unexpected turn when Kural proposes marriage to Agan, unveiling long-hidden family secrets. Veteran actors Sarathkumar and Rohini play key roles in supporting the central narrative.

Directed by Keerthiswaran, the film has resonated with audiences, thanks to its engaging storyline, performances, and festive release timing.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 10:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dude Movie Dude
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named INDIA’s CM Face: ‘Won’t Forget For 100 Years’
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named CM Face: ‘People Won’t Forget...’
Election 2025
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Election 2025
PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC Candidate For J-K Rajya Sabha Polls: 'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…'
'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…': PDP's Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC For Rajya Sabha Polls
Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget