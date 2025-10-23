Dude Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Crosses ₹55 Crore

Keerthiswaran’s Dude, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, released on October 17 ahead of Diwali. Despite mixed critical reviews, the film has performed well commercially, collecting ₹55.78 crore domestically in its first week. The movie also crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within six days, marking a strong start at the box office.

Strong Box Office Performance

According to trade website Sacnilk, Dude earned ₹1.48 crore net on Thursday, pushing its domestic total to ₹55.78 crore. The film had an opening of ₹9.75 crore on Friday and continued its momentum over the weekend with ₹10.4 crore and ₹10.6 crore on Saturday and Sunday. Diwali celebrations helped the film secure ₹10.8 crore, while weekday collections saw an expected dip, earning ₹8.75 crore on Tuesday and ₹4 crore on Wednesday. The film’s performance over the next weekend will determine its staying power.

Ilaiyaraaja Files Music Rights Case

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has approached the Madras High Court, claiming that two of his compositions were used in Dude without his permission. According to PTI, his counsel submitted that the songs were used without proper consent from the producers or involved music labels, including Sony Music Entertainment India Private Limited. The court has asked Ilaiyaraaja to file a separate plea, with the next hearing scheduled for November 19.

About the Film

Dude tells the story of childhood friends Agan (Pradeep Ranganathan) and Kural (Mamitha Baiju). Their lives take an unexpected turn when Kural proposes marriage to Agan, unveiling long-hidden family secrets. Veteran actors Sarathkumar and Rohini play key roles in supporting the central narrative.

Directed by Keerthiswaran, the film has resonated with audiences, thanks to its engaging storyline, performances, and festive release timing.