Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari To Brighten OTT Screens This Festive Season

HomeEntertainmentSidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari To Brighten OTT Screens This Festive Season

Param Sundari, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, is ready to make its digital debut. Following its successful theatrical release on July 25, 2025, the vibrant love story will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 24, 2025.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 10:03 PM (IST)
The blockbuster romantic comedy Param Sundari, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, is ready to make its digital debut. Following its successful theatrical release on July 25, 2025, the vibrant love story will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 24, 2025, in Hindi with subtitles.

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Param Sundari became one of the year’s most talked-about romantic comedies for its refreshing storyline, rich visuals, and hit soundtrack.

A Whimsical Tale of Love and Self-Discovery

The film tells the story of Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a charming entrepreneur from Delhi who creates a dating app to win his father’s approval. To prove its success, he decides to test it himself — only to be matched with Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a spirited woman from a small town in Kerala.

Their unlikely connection sets the stage for a heartwarming journey through love, culture, and personal growth. As their worlds collide, Param Sundari captures the tension between ambition and authenticity with humor, warmth, and emotional depth — set against Kerala’s picturesque backwaters and Delhi’s energetic charm.

Star Performances and Soulful Music

The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Tanvi Ram, and Inayat Verma in pivotal roles. Cinematographer Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran brings stunning visuals to life, while editor Manish Pradhan keeps the storytelling crisp and engaging.

Music duo Sachin–Jigar add their signature touch with chart-topping tracks that beautifully blend modern and traditional sounds, further amplifying the film’s emotional rhythm.

Streaming Soon: Perfect Festive Watch

Penned by Gaurav Mishra, Aarash Vora, and Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari delivers a delightful balance of humor and heart while subtly exploring generational conflicts and modern relationships.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 09:54 PM (IST)
Param Sundari
