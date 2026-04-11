Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varun Dhawan's new film might release earlier than June 12.

Makers are considering a May 22 release for better box office.

The film aims to leverage summer holidays with less competition.

Director David Dhawan reunites with son Varun Dhawan again.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is once again making headlines, for it its possible change in release plans. With fresh industry chatter suggesting a shift in strategy, the film may arrive in cinemas earlier than initially announced, adding a new layer of excitement for fans eagerly waiting for its theatrical debut.

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Why The Release Date May Be Preponed

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are actively exploring the possibility of moving the film’s release forward from its current June 12 slot. The film is reportedly nearing completion, making an earlier release logistically feasible.

As per industry reports, a new potential date being discussed is May 22, which could significantly reshape the film’s promotional timeline if finalised.

Strategic Box Office Timing

The proposed shift is not just about finishing schedules, it is a calculated move. The report suggests that the makers are eyeing the summer holiday period, which traditionally brings higher footfall to cinemas.

As per the report by Bollywood Hungama, "The makers are seriously considering bringing the film out on May 22 instead of June 12. They realized they could prepone the release by three weeks as the film is almost ready."

Another reason driving the discussion is the expected box office landscape during that window:

"Moreover, there’s limited competition in the second half of May, and the summer holidays will be on. It’ll be an ideal time to attract youth and family audiences to the film."

Cast, Crew And Creative Team

Directed by David Dhawan, the film reunites him with his son Varun Dhawan, marking their third collaboration after successful entertainers like Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles, alongside a strong supporting cast including Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Pandey, and Rakesh Bedi.

Box Office Clashes And Competition

The release journey of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has already seen multiple adjustments. Initially planned for June 5, 2026, the film was pushed to June 12 to avoid a clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

However, even the revised schedule posed challenges, with Main Vaapas Aunga also arriving on the same date.

If the film moves to May 22, it could still face competition from Chand Mera Dil starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, as well as Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious project Raja Shivaji.

About The Film

Positioned as a full-fledged commercial entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has already generated early buzz thanks to its cast, music expectations, and the signature comedic style associated with David Dhawan’s filmmaking.