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HomeEntertainmentMoviesVarun Dhawan And Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ May Prepone Release Date: Reports

Varun Dhawan And Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ May Prepone Release Date: Reports

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ may release earlier than planned, with makers considering a May 22 debut amid box office strategy shifts.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varun Dhawan's new film might release earlier than June 12.
  • Makers are considering a May 22 release for better box office.
  • The film aims to leverage summer holidays with less competition.
  • Director David Dhawan reunites with son Varun Dhawan again.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is once again making headlines, for it its possible change in release plans. With fresh industry chatter suggesting a shift in strategy, the film may arrive in cinemas earlier than initially announced, adding a new layer of excitement for fans eagerly waiting for its theatrical debut.

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Why The Release Date May Be Preponed

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are actively exploring the possibility of moving the film’s release forward from its current June 12 slot. The film is reportedly nearing completion, making an earlier release logistically feasible.

As per industry reports, a new potential date being discussed is May 22, which could significantly reshape the film’s promotional timeline if finalised.

Strategic Box Office Timing

The proposed shift is not just about finishing schedules, it is a calculated move. The report suggests that the makers are eyeing the summer holiday period, which traditionally brings higher footfall to cinemas.

As per the report by Bollywood Hungama, "The makers are seriously considering bringing the film out on May 22 instead of June 12. They realized they could prepone the release by three weeks as the film is almost ready."

Another reason driving the discussion is the expected box office landscape during that window:

"Moreover, there’s limited competition in the second half of May, and the summer holidays will be on. It’ll be an ideal time to attract youth and family audiences to the film."

Cast, Crew And Creative Team

Directed by David Dhawan, the film reunites him with his son Varun Dhawan, marking their third collaboration after successful entertainers like Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles, alongside a strong supporting cast including Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Pandey, and Rakesh Bedi.

Box Office Clashes And Competition

The release journey of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has already seen multiple adjustments. Initially planned for June 5, 2026, the film was pushed to June 12 to avoid a clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

However, even the revised schedule posed challenges, with Main Vaapas Aunga also arriving on the same date.

If the film moves to May 22, it could still face competition from Chand Mera Dil starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, as well as Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious project Raja Shivaji.

About The Film

Positioned as a full-fledged commercial entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has already generated early buzz thanks to its cast, music expectations, and the signature comedic style associated with David Dhawan’s filmmaking.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the potential new release date for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

Industry chatter suggests the makers are considering moving the release date forward from June 12 to May 22. This shift is still under discussion.

Why are the makers considering an earlier release for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

The film is reportedly nearing completion, making an earlier release logistically feasible. They are also aiming to capitalize on the summer holiday period.

Who is directing Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

The film is directed by David Dhawan. This marks his third collaboration with his son, Varun Dhawan.

Which actors are part of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's cast?

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. It also features Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Pandey, and Rakesh Bedi.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Bollywood Varun Dhawan ENtertainment News Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
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