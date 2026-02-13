Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is Sonam Pandit? Influencer's Maha Shivratri Video Wins Millions Of Hearts Online

Who Is Sonam Pandit? Influencer’s Maha Shivratri Video Wins Millions Of Hearts Online

Sonam Pandit Shivratri Video: The now-viral video of Sonam Pandit shows her performing rituals ahead of Maha Shivratri 2026.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
A video of social media influencer Sonam Pandit has been gaining significant traction on social media ahead of Maha Shivratri. In the now-viral video, the influencer is seen performing rituals to mark Maha Shivratri, which falls on February 15 this year.  

The influencer shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Without Shiva, Shakti is incomplete; without Shakti, Shiva is zero.” The video opens to show Pandit posing at different locations in a white saree, with a rudraksha mala in her hand and around her neck. As the video goes on, she plucks some flowers and collects them in her dupatta before offering water to a Shivling. The reel ends with her posing again against a sunset backdrop.

The comments section of her Instagram Reel, which has 2.6 million views and counting, is filled with people sending her Maha Shivratri wishes. “Sending Shivratri vibes,” one social media user said. 

Another added, “May Mahadev protect you always.”

“May Shiva destroy all negativity,” read yet another comment. 

Who Is Sonam Pandit?

Sonam Pandit is a Mumbai-based social media influencer who is originally from Ratlam. Pandit, who celebrates her birthday on October 2, rose to fame as a TV actor, with appearances in “Mere Sai” and crime series “Savdhaan India”. 

Apart from acting, Pandit is also a certified makeup artist and runs her own beauty venture. She also creates content around beauty and fashion on YouTube, where she has over 34,200 subscribers.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Pandit has expressed interest in building a career as an entrepreneur. Around a month ago, she shared an “OpenToWork” post stating that she was looking for opportunities as a “Makeup Artist and Beauty Advisor”.

Pandit is a graduate in Fashion Modelling from Delhi University. She started her career at Lakmé Academy Powered by Aptech,  where she worked as an assistant for nearly four years. She has been working as a freelance makeup artist for the past six years, handling projects involving models, brand shoots, and bridal assignments. She has also worked on multiple pre-wedding and event-based projects as a professional artist.

She also briefly worked part-time as a social media specialist with DigitalYoog Media.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral video of Sonam Pandit about?

The viral video shows social media influencer Sonam Pandit performing rituals to mark Maha Shivratri. She is seen offering water to a Shivling and showcasing traditional elements associated with the festival.

Who is Sonam Pandit?

Sonam Pandit is a Mumbai-based social media influencer, originally from Ratlam. She is also a TV actor, a certified makeup artist, and runs her own beauty venture.

What is Sonam Pandit's background in the beauty industry?

Sonam Pandit is a graduate in Fashion Modelling and has worked as a freelance makeup artist for six years on various projects. She also runs her own beauty venture and creates beauty content on YouTube.

What are Sonam Pandit's career aspirations?

Sonam Pandit is interested in entrepreneurship and has previously sought roles as a Makeup Artist and Beauty Advisor. She also works part-time as a social media specialist.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
Maha Shivratri MUMBAI Sonam Pandit
Embed widget