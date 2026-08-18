Members of the Yogi Youth Brigade protested against the film Batwara. The demonstration was held outside Panna Cinema in the Rajpur Chungi area of Agra.
Protest Against ‘Batwara 1947’ In Agra: Yogi Youth Brigade Demands Ban, Burns Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol’s Photos
‘Batwara 1947' faced protests in Agra as Yogi Youth Brigade members gathered outside Panna Cinema, burned the film’s poster and photographs of Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol, and demanded a ban.
- Yogi Youth Brigade protested
- Protesters burned actors' photos, alleging film showed Hindu bias.
- Group demanded film ban, citing unfair community portrayal.
A protest was held against the film Batwara 1947 in Agra on Tuesday, with members of the Yogi Youth Brigade gathering outside Panna Cinema in the Rajpur Chungi area. Led by the organisation’s state president, Kunwar Ajay Tomar, the protesters raised slogans against the film and called for its ban. During the demonstration, participants displayed the movie’s poster and burned photographs of actors Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. The protesters also raised slogans including “Aamir Khan Murdabad” and “Sunny Deol Murdabad”. They further chanted “Jai Shri Ram”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” during the demonstration.
Protesters Allege Bias In Film
According to the protesters, their objection centres on the film’s portrayal of communities. The Yogi Youth Brigade alleged that ‘Batwara 1947’ presents Hindus negatively while portraying Muslims more favorably. The group said this portrayal was unacceptable and demanded that the film be withdrawn or banned. The protest was led by Kunwar Ajay Tomar, with office-bearers and workers of the organisation participating in the demonstration outside the cinema.
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The protesters used the film’s poster during the demonstration and burnt photographs of its lead actors as part of their protest.
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Slogans Raised Against ‘Batwara’
The demonstration saw protesters raising slogans against both the film and its lead actors. “Aamir Khan Murdabad” and “Sunny Deol Murdabad” were among the slogans raised during the protest. Participants also raised patriotic and religious slogans, including “Jai Shri Ram”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.
The Yogi Youth Brigade reiterated its demand for a ban on ‘Batwara 1947’, citing its allegations about the film’s depiction of Hindus and Muslims. The protest adds to the controversy surrounding the film, with the group seeking action against its release and screening. The Agra demonstration remained focused on the demand to ban ‘Batwara 1947’, with protesters objecting to what they described as an unfair portrayal of communities in the film.
The film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who protested against the film Batwara and where did it take place?
What was the main reason for the protest against the film Batwara?
Protesters objected to the film's alleged biased portrayal of communities, claiming it depicted Hindus negatively and Muslims more favorably. They demanded the film's withdrawal or ban.
What actions did the protesters take during the demonstration?
Protesters raised slogans, displayed the movie's poster, and burned photographs of actors Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. They also chanted religious and patriotic slogans.