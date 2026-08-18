Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yogi Youth Brigade protested

Protesters burned actors' photos, alleging film showed Hindu bias.

Group demanded film ban, citing unfair community portrayal.

A protest was held against the film Batwara 1947 in Agra on Tuesday, with members of the Yogi Youth Brigade gathering outside Panna Cinema in the Rajpur Chungi area. Led by the organisation’s state president, Kunwar Ajay Tomar, the protesters raised slogans against the film and called for its ban. During the demonstration, participants displayed the movie’s poster and burned photographs of actors Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. The protesters also raised slogans including “Aamir Khan Murdabad” and “Sunny Deol Murdabad”. They further chanted “Jai Shri Ram”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” during the demonstration.

Protesters Allege Bias In Film

According to the protesters, their objection centres on the film’s portrayal of communities. The Yogi Youth Brigade alleged that ‘Batwara 1947’ presents Hindus negatively while portraying Muslims more favorably. The group said this portrayal was unacceptable and demanded that the film be withdrawn or banned. The protest was led by Kunwar Ajay Tomar, with office-bearers and workers of the organisation participating in the demonstration outside the cinema.

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The protesters used the film’s poster during the demonstration and burnt photographs of its lead actors as part of their protest.

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Slogans Raised Against ‘Batwara’

The demonstration saw protesters raising slogans against both the film and its lead actors. “Aamir Khan Murdabad” and “Sunny Deol Murdabad” were among the slogans raised during the protest. Participants also raised patriotic and religious slogans, including “Jai Shri Ram”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

The Yogi Youth Brigade reiterated its demand for a ban on ‘Batwara 1947’, citing its allegations about the film’s depiction of Hindus and Muslims. The protest adds to the controversy surrounding the film, with the group seeking action against its release and screening. The Agra demonstration remained focused on the demand to ban ‘Batwara 1947’, with protesters objecting to what they described as an unfair portrayal of communities in the film.

The film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.