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HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan To Shoot High-Intensity Fight Scene With 10 Russian Fighters For King In Mumbai: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot High-Intensity Fight Scene With 10 Russian Fighters For King In Mumbai: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan gears up for a major action sequence in King with 10 Russian fighters in Mumbai. Shoot begins March 23, reports say.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
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Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for one of the most physically demanding sequences of his upcoming film King, as director Siddharth Anand lines up an ambitious action schedule in Mumbai. With scale, intensity, and realism at its core, the sequence is already generating strong buzz ahead of its shoot.

ALSO READ; 'I Am Overwhelmed': Aditya Dhar's First Reaction Post Dhurandhar 2 Premier Goes Viral - Watch VIDEO

Gritty Fight Sequence To Be Shot With International Fighters

According to reports, the next schedule will feature a high-stakes combat sequence involving 10 Russian fighters. The shoot is set to take place at Golden Tobacco Studios in Vile Parle, where an elaborate set designed to resemble an abandoned mill has been constructed. Filming is expected to begin on March 23 and continue for about a week.

A source of Mid-Day revealed, “It’s one of the most elaborate action stretches planned for the film.” The insider further added, “The stunts designed are gritty and realistic, and the stunt artists have been prepping for the past few weeks.”

The focus, it appears, is on grounded, close-combat action rather than stylised spectacle, signalling a shift towards raw and immersive storytelling. The inclusion of international stunt performers also hints at the makers’ intent to elevate the sequence in both scale and authenticity.

Beyond Action: Dance Sequence And Star-Studded Cast

While action remains a key highlight, King is not limiting itself to just high-octane sequences. The report suggests that a visually grand dance number is also in the pipeline, scheduled to be filmed next month.

An insider shared, “It’s designed as a big moment in the film, visually striking and mounted on a scale that complements the larger-than-life tone of 'King.' ”

The film boasts an impressive ensemble, with Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Suhana Khan joining Shah Rukh Khan on screen.

With a week-long action shoot and a grand performance sequence lined up, King is steadily shaping into one of the most ambitious projects in SRK’s upcoming slate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of action sequence is being filmed for Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'?

A gritty and realistic combat sequence featuring 10 international fighters is being filmed. The focus is on grounded, close-combat action.

Where is the action sequence for 'King' being shot?

The sequence is being filmed at Golden Tobacco Studios in Vile Parle, Mumbai. An elaborate set resembling an abandoned mill has been constructed there.

When is the action schedule for 'King' taking place?

The filming is expected to begin on March 23 and continue for about a week. A dance sequence is also planned for the following month.

Besides action, what else is being filmed for 'King'?

A visually grand dance number is also in the pipeline. The film also features an impressive star-studded cast.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
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Bollywood SHAH RUKH KHAN KING ENtertainment News
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