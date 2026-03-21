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Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for one of the most physically demanding sequences of his upcoming film King, as director Siddharth Anand lines up an ambitious action schedule in Mumbai. With scale, intensity, and realism at its core, the sequence is already generating strong buzz ahead of its shoot.

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Gritty Fight Sequence To Be Shot With International Fighters

According to reports, the next schedule will feature a high-stakes combat sequence involving 10 Russian fighters. The shoot is set to take place at Golden Tobacco Studios in Vile Parle, where an elaborate set designed to resemble an abandoned mill has been constructed. Filming is expected to begin on March 23 and continue for about a week.

A source of Mid-Day revealed, “It’s one of the most elaborate action stretches planned for the film.” The insider further added, “The stunts designed are gritty and realistic, and the stunt artists have been prepping for the past few weeks.”

The focus, it appears, is on grounded, close-combat action rather than stylised spectacle, signalling a shift towards raw and immersive storytelling. The inclusion of international stunt performers also hints at the makers’ intent to elevate the sequence in both scale and authenticity.

Beyond Action: Dance Sequence And Star-Studded Cast

While action remains a key highlight, King is not limiting itself to just high-octane sequences. The report suggests that a visually grand dance number is also in the pipeline, scheduled to be filmed next month.

An insider shared, “It’s designed as a big moment in the film, visually striking and mounted on a scale that complements the larger-than-life tone of 'King.' ”

The film boasts an impressive ensemble, with Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Suhana Khan joining Shah Rukh Khan on screen.

With a week-long action shoot and a grand performance sequence lined up, King is steadily shaping into one of the most ambitious projects in SRK’s upcoming slate.