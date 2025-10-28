Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor Rajesh Kumar Reveals What Really Caused Satish Shah’s Death

The entertainment world continues to mourn the loss of veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25 at the age of 74. Known for his timeless comic timing and beloved roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Satish’s sudden demise left his fans and colleagues heartbroken. His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars, including Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, and Rajesh Kumar, were visibly emotional as they bid him farewell at his funeral in Mumbai.

Rajesh Kumar clarifies Satish Shah's cause of death

While initial reports claimed that the veteran actor had succumbed to kidney failure, Satish’s on-screen son Rajesh Kumar has now shared the real cause behind his death.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajesh, who played Roshesh Sarabhai in the cult sitcom, revealed, “I can’t tell you how emotional these last 24–25 hours have been. It’s very difficult to even express it. But I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji’s passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack.”

The actor further added, “He was at home, having lunch, and then he just... passed away. I wanted to clarify this because some reports are saying it was due to kidney problems. The kidney issue had already been dealt with; it was under control. Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away.”

Satish Shah's final moments

Earlier, Satish’s manager Ramesh Kadatala had shared that the actor collapsed suddenly while having lunch at home. According to him, the ambulance took nearly half an hour to reach the residence, and by the time Satish was taken to the hospital, he was declared dead.

His funeral was held at a crematorium in Bandra, where several members of the film fraternity — including Farah Khan, Johnny Lever, Suresh Oberoi, and others — gathered to pay their respects. Satish’s Sarabhai vs Sarabhai family — Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, and Rajesh Kumar — were seen weeping inconsolably as they said their final goodbyes.

Emotional tributes at prayer meet

A prayer service was later held on October 27 at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, where singer Sonu Nigam paid a moving tribute by performing some of Satish’s favourite songs. His heartfelt rendition of Mohammed Rafi’s “Tere Mere Sapne” from Guide reportedly left everyone in tears. Satish’s wife Madhu, who is battling Alzheimer’s disease, was also present at the service and was seen softly singing along. Read more here

A legacy of laughter and warmth

Satish Shah’s illustrious career spanned decades, making him one of Indian entertainment’s most respected and cherished figures. Apart from his television triumphs, he appeared in several Bollywood blockbusters, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Main Hoon Na.

Following his passing, tributes poured in from across the industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kajol, and several other stars took to social media to remember the veteran actor, celebrating his humour, warmth, and indelible contribution to Indian cinema.