Sonu Nigam’s Touching Tribute: Singer Makes Satish Shah’s Wife Madhu Sing ‘Tere Mere Sapne’

A heartfelt moment unfolded at veteran actor Satish Shah’s prayer meet in Mumbai on Monday as singer Sonu Nigam paid a musical tribute to the late actor. The gathering, filled with friends and family, turned emotional when Sonu gently encouraged Satish’s wife, Madhu Shah, to join him in singing the late actor’s favourite song, Tere Mere Sapne.

A Musical Moment That Touched Hearts

The prayer meet, held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, saw several industry figures, including JD Majethia and Aanjjan Srivastav, come together to remember the late actor. Madhu Shah, who is reportedly battling Alzheimer’s disease, attended the service surrounded by loved ones.

In a touching video shared online, Sonu Nigam is seen kneeling before Madhu and softly urging her to hum a few lines of Tere Mere Sapne from Guide. Moved by his gesture, Madhu joined him, singing along as the hall fell silent in emotion.

Aanjjan Srivastav shared the clip on Instagram, writing, “This beautiful gesture by @sonunigamofficial made Satish's memorial so beautiful. Truly this was a celeb of his life. But this moment stays in my heart forever. Singing to Madhu Bhabhi - Satish's most favourite song. Also reminding that music binds and can heal.”

JD Majethia also posted the video, noting that the song held deep meaning for the couple’s friends.

“This song was also to convey what Madhu bhabi‘s last words of the songs are, WATCH IT TILL THE END to know what we all wish to promise #satishshah. Hum sang hai (we are together),” he wrote.

Internet Overwhelmed by Sonu Nigam’s Gesture

The emotional video quickly went viral, moving fans across social media. Users flooded the comments section with messages of love, admiration, and grief.

One fan wrote, “The last line by Madhu ji ‘Hum sang rahe ge’… sach mai aankh bhar aai,” while another commented, “Thanks Sonuji for connecting her mind with your singing.”

Many praised Sonu Nigam for his compassion, with one user calling it, “The best farewell ever… if u have such friends in life, u have won in life.” Others noted how “music truly heals” and appreciated how the singer helped Madhu relive a cherished memory.

Remembering Satish Shah

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 after collapsing at his Mumbai home during lunch. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where doctors could not revive him. The actor had reportedly undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago.

Known for his wit and warmth, Satish Shah left behind a remarkable body of work across television and cinema — from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi to films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

His funeral was held on Sunday, with family, friends, and colleagues from the industry bidding him a tearful farewell.