Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSonu Nigam’s Touching Tribute: Singer Makes Satish Shah’s Wife Madhu Sing ‘Tere Mere Sapne’

Sonu Nigam’s Touching Tribute: Singer Makes Satish Shah’s Wife Madhu Sing ‘Tere Mere Sapne’

At Satish Shah’s prayer meet in Mumbai, Sonu Nigam moved everyone by making the late actor’s wife, Madhu Shah, sing his favourite song ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ in a touching tribute.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A heartfelt moment unfolded at veteran actor Satish Shah’s prayer meet in Mumbai on Monday as singer Sonu Nigam paid a musical tribute to the late actor. The gathering, filled with friends and family, turned emotional when Sonu gently encouraged Satish’s wife, Madhu Shah, to join him in singing the late actor’s favourite song, Tere Mere Sapne.

A Musical Moment That Touched Hearts

The prayer meet, held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, saw several industry figures, including JD Majethia and Aanjjan Srivastav, come together to remember the late actor. Madhu Shah, who is reportedly battling Alzheimer’s disease, attended the service surrounded by loved ones.

In a touching video shared online, Sonu Nigam is seen kneeling before Madhu and softly urging her to hum a few lines of Tere Mere Sapne from Guide. Moved by his gesture, Madhu joined him, singing along as the hall fell silent in emotion.

Aanjjan Srivastav shared the clip on Instagram, writing, “This beautiful gesture by @sonunigamofficial made Satish's memorial so beautiful. Truly this was a celeb of his life. But this moment stays in my heart forever. Singing to Madhu Bhabhi - Satish's most favourite song. Also reminding that music binds and can heal.”

JD Majethia also posted the video, noting that the song held deep meaning for the couple’s friends.

“This song was also to convey what Madhu bhabi‘s last words of the songs are, WATCH IT TILL THE END to know what we all wish to promise #satishshah. Hum sang hai (we are together),” he wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aanjjan Srivastav (@aanjjan.srivastav)

Internet Overwhelmed by Sonu Nigam’s Gesture

The emotional video quickly went viral, moving fans across social media. Users flooded the comments section with messages of love, admiration, and grief.

One fan wrote, “The last line by Madhu ji ‘Hum sang rahe ge’… sach mai aankh bhar aai,” while another commented, “Thanks Sonuji for connecting her mind with your singing.”

Many praised Sonu Nigam for his compassion, with one user calling it, “The best farewell ever… if u have such friends in life, u have won in life.” Others noted how “music truly heals” and appreciated how the singer helped Madhu relive a cherished memory.

Remembering Satish Shah

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 after collapsing at his Mumbai home during lunch. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where doctors could not revive him. The actor had reportedly undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago.

Known for his wit and warmth, Satish Shah left behind a remarkable body of work across television and cinema — from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi to films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

His funeral was held on Sunday, with family, friends, and colleagues from the industry bidding him a tearful farewell.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonu Nigam Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai JD Majethia Aanjjan Srivastav Satish Shah Prayer Meet Tere Mere Sapne Sonu Nigam Tribute
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Cities
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget