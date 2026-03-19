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HomeTechnologyiPhone Fold Could Launch Alongside iPhone 18 Pro, But Its Price Might Shock Buyers

iPhone Fold Could Launch Alongside iPhone 18 Pro, But Its Price Might Shock Buyers

iPhone 18 Pro models could bring better zoom, bigger batteries and improved performance, while the iPhone Fold may introduce a new design with dual screens and a premium price tag.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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iPhone 18 Leaks: There’s no doubt that this year’s most talked-about phones are from Apple’s upcoming iPhone lineup. Most people are already waiting for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, but there’s another device slowly grabbing attention: the iPhone Fold. Now the real question is, will Apple launch its first foldable alongside the Pro models, or is it planning something different this time? With both refinement and a completely new form factor expected, the 2026 lineup could turn out to be more interesting than usual.

What Is The Expected Launch Timeline And Pricing For iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone Fold?

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, sticking to its usual release cycle. 

The design may not change much on the outside, apart from a new red or maroon colour option, but most upgrades are expected to be internal. Pricing is likely to remain unchanged, with the Pro Max starting at Rs 1,50,000.

Alongside these models, Apple is also expected to introduce the iPhone Fold, marking its entry into the foldable segment. Reports suggest that it could launch during the same event. However, it will come at a premium price. 

Early estimates point to a starting price of around $2000, and in some cases, even close to $2400, which is roughly Rs 2,25,000 in India. This puts it above competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at Rs 1,74,999.

What Specifications Can Users Expect From iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, & iPhone Fold?

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to bring noticeable improvements in camera and performance. A variable aperture main lens could allow better control in different lighting conditions, while the telephoto lens may support up to 8-10x optical zoom. 

The front camera is also expected to improve to 24MP. Along with this, a 5100 to 5200mAh battery and the new A20 chip, which is said to be 30% more efficient, could offer longer usage, even crossing 40 hours on the Pro Max.

The iPhone Fold, on the other hand, is expected to focus on design and durability. It may feature a 5.3-inch outer display and a larger 7.8-inch inner screen for multitasking. Apple is also expected to address common foldable concerns with a crease-free display and a strong liquid metal hinge. 

With a battery expected to exceed 5500mAh, the device is likely to support extended usage despite having two screens.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When are the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold expected to be released?

Apple is anticipated to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. The iPhone Fold may also be introduced during the same event.

What is the estimated price for the iPhone Fold?

The iPhone Fold is expected to be a premium device, with early estimates suggesting a starting price of around $2000, potentially reaching close to $2400.

What are the expected camera improvements for the iPhone 18 Pro models?

The iPhone 18 Pro models may feature a variable aperture main lens for better lighting control and a telephoto lens with up to 8-10x optical zoom. The front camera is expected to be upgraded to 24MP.

What are the display specifications for the iPhone Fold?

The iPhone Fold is rumored to have a 5.3-inch outer display and a larger 7.8-inch inner screen, designed to be crease-free for multitasking.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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