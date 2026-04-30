‘Priyanka Chopra Helped Raghav Chadha Join BJP,’ Claims Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Wife

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Navjot Kaur Sidhu claims Priyanka Chopra influenced Raghav Chadha's switch.

Priyanka Chopra allegedly intervened to shield Chadha from ED action.

Sidhu perceived Chadha felt targeted, leading to internal party conflict.

Chadha, with others, joined BJP, losing significant social media followers.

After Raghav Chadha left Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), many have been speculating about the reasons behind his political move. This comes as Chadha had earlier maintained that no amount of money or persuasion could influence such a decision. As people continue to decode his sudden decision, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has made a startling claim. She alleged that actor Priyanka Chopra played a role in his switch to the BJP, reportedly to help him avoid potential Enforcement Directorate (ED) action.

Priyanka Helped Raghav Join BJP

Speaking on the ‘Top Secret’ podcast hosted by Abhishek Upadhyay, Navjot Kaur Sidhu claimed that Priyanka Chopra intervened in the matter. She further alleged that Parineeti Chopra had informed her sister about the differences between her husband, Raghav Chadha, and the Aam Aadmi Party.

“When Priyanka Chopra realised that people were going after Raghav Chadha and that he could soon face ED action, she stepped in,” Navjot Kaur said.

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She added, “Priyanka Chopra saved Raghav Chadha because of Parineeti.”

What Else Navjot Kaur Sidhu Said

When asked whether she had anticipated that Raghav Chadha and other rebel MPs might leave the party, she said, “I had an idea.”

She further elaborated, “When it was felt that he was no longer speaking for the party, he himself felt targeted. That’s when the conflict began.”

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On being asked whether Arvind Kejriwal was aware of the situation, she responded, “It had become clear that differences had developed between them, and that something might happen against him. In such situations, there’s only one place people turn to.”

She added, “Raghav Chadha is speaking now after four-and-a-half years, but he should have raised his concerns after one-and-a-half years. If something is wrong, one should speak up at the right time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Upadhyay (@abhiispeaks)

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP

Raghav Chadha, along with several other MPs, left AAP to join BJP on April 24. The leaders who made the switch include Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, and Swati Maliwal.

Chadha, because of his political move, lost nearly two million followers on Instagram.