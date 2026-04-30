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HomeEntertainmentOTTLukkhe Trailer Drops: KING and Raashii Khanna Lead Explosive New Series

Lukkhe Trailer Drops: KING and Raashii Khanna Lead Explosive New Series

Prime Video unveiled the trailer of Lukkhe, a musical action drama blending rap, crime and emotions. Headlined by Raashii Khanna and KING in his acting debut.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Video releases trailer for Lukkhe musical crime drama.
  • Show features rap battles, intense relationships, and revenge.
  • KING makes acting debut alongside Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari.
  • Series premieres May 8 on Prime Video globally.

A new wave of music, crime, and raw emotions is about to hit screens as Prime Video drops the trailer of its upcoming series Lukkhe. Unveiled at a high-energy music event in Mumbai, the show brings together rap battles, intense relationships, and a dark world of ambition and revenge. With KING making his acting debut and Raashii Khanna leading the cast, the series has already created buzz online. The trailer promises a gritty story where music becomes both power and weapon.

Prime Video Unveils Trailer of Lukkhe

Prime Video has released the trailer of its upcoming Prime Original series Lukkhe, an eight-episode musical action drama that mixes rap, crime, relationships, and stylised action. The series is directed by Himank Gaur and produced by Vipul D. Shah and Rajesh Bahl under Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP. It is created and executive produced by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha.

The show features Raashii Khanna, singer KING (in his acting debut), Palak Tiwari, and Lakshvir Singh Saran in lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

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High-Voltage Trailer Launch in Mumbai

The trailer was launched at a live music concert in Mumbai, featuring performances by KING, Amira Gill, Akshath, Raashii Khanna, Ruaa Kayy, and RUTVXK. The event also saw the launch of the series’ music album in collaboration with Amazon Music and Warner Music India.

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Story of Rap, Rivalry and Emotion

The trailer introduces MC Badnaam (played by KING), his rivalry with MC OG (Shivankit Parihar), and the love story of Lucky (Lakshvir Singh Saran) and Sanober (Palak Tiwari). The narrative blends rap battles with crime and emotional conflicts.

Director Himank Gaur said, “Lukkhe gave me a chance to dive into a world that’s loud, emotional, and constantly on edge. What stayed with me was how every character is chasing something personal, and music becomes their way of expressing it.”

Cast on Their Roles

Raashii Khanna, who plays Gurbani, shared, “Playing Gurbani in Lukkhe was a really intense and fulfilling experience… I am really looking forward to audiences experiencing her journey when the series premieres on Prime Video on May 8.”

KING said, “Stepping into Lukkhe as MC Badnaam has been a defining moment for me… I am excited for audiences to see this different side of me.”

Palak Tiwari added, “Sanober’s journey felt very real to me… Being part of a story that has both intense and heartfelt moments made this journey truly memorable.”

Lakshvir Singh Saran said, “Lucky is someone who’s trying to move forward while still carrying the weight of his past… I am excited for audiences to step into his world.”

Release Date

Lukkhe will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi across India and over 240 countries and territories on May 8.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the genre of the upcoming series Lukkhe?

Lukkhe is an eight-episode musical action drama that blends rap, crime, relationships, and stylized action.

When and where will Lukkhe premiere?

Lukkhe will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi on May 8, available in India and over 240 countries and territories.

Who are the main cast members of Lukkhe?

The series features Raashii Khanna, singer KING in his acting debut, Palak Tiwari, and Lakshvir Singh Saran in lead roles.

What is the story of Lukkhe about?

The story follows MC Badnaam, his rivalry with MC OG, and the love story of Lucky and Sanober, blending rap battles with crime and emotional conflicts.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Palak Tiwari Raashii Khanna Prime Video Amazon Music Lukkhe KING Debut Lakshvir Singh Saran Himank Gaur Warner Music India
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