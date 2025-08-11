Salman Khan Turns Protective Uncle For Ayat Amid Paparazzi Chaos: 'Dus Kadam Door'

Mumbai witnessed a heartwarming moment on Sunday evening when Salman Khan’s family outing turned into a display of his protective side. The superstar, who attended an event with his loved ones, was seen prioritising his role as a doting uncle over that of a public figure in the spotlight.

Salman Khan asks paps to keep their distance

Cradling his young niece Ayat close, Salman quickly noticed her unease as camera flashes popped and photographers jostled around them. Without a second thought, he stepped between her and the eager paparazzi, politely but firmly asking them to keep their distance.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the actor leaving the venue with Ayat in tow, surrounded by flashing cameras. As the child appeared unsettled, Salman addressed the crowd of photographers, saying, “Chalo chalo peeche… Dus kadam door. Bacchi saath mein hai. Aage badho,” urging them to move back.

Watching Nirvan’s match with family

In another widely circulated clip, Salman is seen standing behind Ayat, his hands resting gently on her shoulders, as they watched a game together. His brother Sohail Khan stood nearby, cheering on his son Nirvan, who was playing padel with other participants.

One particularly endearing video shows Ayat seated in the audience before spotting Salman. She walked up to him, signalling that she wanted to be picked up. The actor obliged, lifting her into his arms and receiving a warm hug in return.

Between these tender moments, Salman was also seen laughing and chatting with others, exchanging words with Nirvan, and even sharing a playful wink with the paparazzi.

Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Salman Khan recently marked Raksha Bandhan at his sister Alvira Agnihotri’s Mumbai home. The celebration brought together Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan, Arhaan Khan, and Arpita Khan Sharma, along with Salman’s other siblings.

A video from the festivities captured a smiling Salman as both Arpita and Alvira tied rakhis on his wrist. Arbaaz and Sohail too joined in, taking part in the traditional rituals and blessing their sisters.

On the work front

Professionally, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ 'Sikandar', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Up next, he is set to portray an Indian Army soldier in Apoorva Lakhia’s 'Battle of Galwan', a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes along the India-China border.