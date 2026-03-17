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After Salman Khan renamed the title of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, a report has claimed that he was advised to tone down portions perceived as “anti-China” and even rework the title. Scheduled for release on August 14 to coincide with the Independence Day weekend, the film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff between India and China.

The development comes after Chinese state-backed media criticised the film, alleging that it presents “distorted facts” and carries a strong anti-China narrative.

Salman Khan Asked To Tone Down ‘Anti-China’ Content

“Salman Khan was advised in certain official and strategic quarters to not only rethink the title of the film, but also tone down the anti-China portions,” Bollywood Hungama reported, citing a source.

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The report further noted that Khan took the feedback into account and opted to align the film with broader sensitivities. “As a result, the title was changed, and a substantial portion was reworked, with the conflict being fictionalised.”

The Bollywood Hungama report further stated that a significant portion of the film was rewritten and shot again. “A significant part of the script has been rewritten to reshape the film into a more emotionally charged patriotic saga. The changes also came after inputs from relevant quarters, and the new version is said to explore a more intimate dynamic between Salman Khan and Chitrangda’s characters.”



‘Title Change Not An Overnight Decision’

After the title change was announced, director Apoorva Lakhia told HT City that the decision had been in place for some time. He revealed that both the Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi were registered early on, and the shift reflects the film’s evolving theme.

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“Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles- Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.”

Along with announcing the new title, Salman Khan also unveiled a fresh poster for the film.

Set for an August 14 release, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is inspired by the events in Galwan Valley but aims to present a story that extends beyond the battlefield. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops. It is expected to face box office competition from Kartik Aaryan’s fantasy thriller Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and backed by Dharma Productions.