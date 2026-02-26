Salim Khan Health Update: Aamir Khan Says 'We Are All Praying'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Concern continues to surround veteran screenwriter Salim Khan after his recent hospitalisation in Mumbai. As family, friends and members of the film fraternity rally around him, fresh details have emerged about his condition, including a heartfelt update from Aamir Khan, who visited him at the hospital.

Aamir Khan Visits Hospital, Shares Emotional Update

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the health of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, actor Aamir Khan says, "I went to meet Salim Khan, and we are all praying for his speedy recovery" pic.twitter.com/4WBwVbK1Lr — IANS (@ians_india) February 25, 2026

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. Since then, several prominent figures including Salman Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt have visited him.

Aamir Khan, who has now visited for the second time, addressed the media at a recent event and said, "Main Salim Sahab se milne gaya tha. Hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki woh jaldi se theek ho jaayen."

He further added, "Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthna kar rahe hain ki woh jaldi ghar aa jaayen aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye."

Earlier, he had also shared, "Main Salim saab se personally nahi mil paya. Main family se mila hu unke. Hum sab dua kar rahe hai wo jaldi theek ho jaye aur ghar aaye. Hum dua kar rahe hai unki health ke liye."

What The Medical Bulletin Revealed

According to the hospital’s official bulletin, Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department at 8:30 AM on February 17 by his family physician, Dr. Sandeep Chopra. After initial examination and treatment, doctors shifted him to the ICU on the first floor for closer monitoring.

A specialised team, including neurologist Dr. Vinay Chauhan, cardiologist Dr. Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, nephrologist Dr. Kirti Upadhyaya and Dr. Bineet Ahluwalia, evaluated his condition before deciding on a consensual treatment plan. The bulletin stated that he was intubated to ensure carefully managed care and further investigations.

On February 18, a DSA procedure was performed by Dr. Nitin Dange. The hospital confirmed that the procedure was successful and uneventful, with no surgery involved. Doctors also clarified that his condition was never “as critical” as widely reported. A team of neurologists and cardiologists continues to monitor his recovery.

A Legacy That Shaped Hindi Cinema

Beyond the current health concerns, Salim Khan remains one of Hindi cinema’s most influential writers. As one half of the iconic duo Salim-Javed with Javed Akhtar, he helped redefine storytelling in the 1970s with landmark films such as Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, Don and Kaala Patthar.

Their creative journey and cultural impact were revisited in the 2024 documentary series Angry Young Men on Amazon Prime Video, offering audiences a glimpse into a partnership that transformed Bollywood forever.

As fans continue to pray for his speedy recovery, the industry stands united, hoping the legendary writer returns home soon, stronger and healthier.