Oscars 2026 LIVE Updates: The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood is set for the biggest night of the year - The 98th Academy Awards or Oscars 2026 - bringing together some of the most celebrated names in cinema as the Academy prepares to honour the year’s standout achievements. Leading the race this year is Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners, which heads into the awards night with a record 16 nominations. It faces tough competition from Paul Thomas Anderson’s expansive thriller One Battle After Another. Comedian Conan O’Brien is returning to host the event for the second year in a row, and one can witness his trademark absurdist wit. Actor Priyanka Chopra is set to take the stage as one of the presenters.

The acting categories are also expected to be closely watched, with Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley among the strongest contenders for the top honours. Another historic moment at this year’s ceremony is the introduction of a brand-new category, as the Academy presents its first-ever Oscar for Best Casting. From the first golden statuette to the Best Picture reveal, stay tuned to catch every viral moment and major win from the Oscars 2026.

Conan O’Brien Returns As Host

The 2026 Academy Awards will once again be hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O’Brien, who returns to the stage following the positive response to his hosting debut last year.

Speaking about how he prepares for major events like the Oscars, O’Brien said he tends to become deeply absorbed in the process. “I get obsessive. I want to turn it off, but I can’t. That’s not always a fun ride, but that’s the deal. At 62, I understand it. I tell my daughter, ‘You have to know your own owner’s manual.’ I now know the Conan Owner’s Manual.”

Bardem Sends Message Of Palestinian Support Alongside Priyanka Chopra

Taking the stage with Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present Best International Feature, Javier Bardem made a striking statement, declaring “No to war and Free Palestine,” which drew enthusiastic applause from the Hollywood audience.

As he approached the podium, Bardem wore two meaningful pins, one stating “No a la Guerra” (“No to War”) and another showing support for Palestine, reinforcing his long-standing advocacy for Palestinian human rights before announcing the award-winning Norwegian film Sentimental Value.