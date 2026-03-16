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HomeEntertainmentOscars 2026 LIVE Updates: Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor, Jessie Buckley Best Actress - Check Full Winners List

Oscars 2026 LIVE Updates: Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor, Jessie Buckley Best Actress - Check Full Winners List

Oscars 2026 LIVE updates: The 98th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien. All eyes are on Sinners, which will face strong competition from One Battle After Another.

By : Arfa Javaid  | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 09:33 AM (IST)

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oscars 2026 live updates 98th academy awards winners list red carpet nominations highlights host predictions time where to watch best film best actor Oscars 2026 LIVE Updates: Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor, Jessie Buckley Best Actress - Check Full Winners List
The Oscars 2026 celebrated outstanding performances as Michael B. Jordan took home the Best Actor award and Jessie Buckley won Best Actress.
Source : Twitter/@TheAcademy, @IanSpeedHQ

Background

Oscars 2026 LIVE Updates: The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood is set for the biggest night of the year - The 98th Academy Awards or Oscars 2026 - bringing together some of the most celebrated names in cinema as the Academy prepares to honour the year’s standout achievements. Leading the race this year is Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners, which heads into the awards night with a record 16 nominations. It faces tough competition from Paul Thomas Anderson’s expansive thriller One Battle After Another. Comedian Conan O’Brien is returning to host the event for the second year in a row, and one can witness his trademark absurdist wit. Actor Priyanka Chopra is set to take the stage as one of the presenters.

The acting categories are also expected to be closely watched, with Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley among the strongest contenders for the top honours. Another historic moment at this year’s ceremony is the introduction of a brand-new category, as the Academy presents its first-ever Oscar for Best Casting. From the first golden statuette to the Best Picture reveal, stay tuned to catch every viral moment and major win from the Oscars 2026.

Conan O’Brien Returns As Host

The 2026 Academy Awards will once again be hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O’Brien, who returns to the stage following the positive response to his hosting debut last year.

Speaking about how he prepares for major events like the Oscars, O’Brien said he tends to become deeply absorbed in the process. “I get obsessive. I want to turn it off, but I can’t. That’s not always a fun ride, but that’s the deal. At 62, I understand it. I tell my daughter, ‘You have to know your own owner’s manual.’ I now know the Conan Owner’s Manual.”

Bardem Sends Message Of Palestinian Support Alongside Priyanka Chopra

Taking the stage with Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present Best International Feature, Javier Bardem made a striking statement, declaring “No to war and Free Palestine,” which drew enthusiastic applause from the Hollywood audience.

As he approached the podium, Bardem wore two meaningful pins, one stating “No a la Guerra” (“No to War”) and another showing support for Palestine, reinforcing his long-standing advocacy for Palestinian human rights before announcing the award-winning Norwegian film Sentimental Value.

09:33 AM (IST)  •  16 Mar 2026

Oscars 2026 LIVE: Javier Bardem Calls For “Free Palestine”

Priyanka Chopra and Javier Bardem presented the award for the Best International Feature at the 2026 Oscars, which went to Sinners. However, while on stage, he called for “no to war” and “Free Palestine”. He also wore his 2003 Iraq war protest pin to the award show. 

 

09:12 AM (IST)  •  16 Mar 2026

Oscars 2026 LIVE: Sinners Stars Arrive In Style

Sinners stars have arrived in style. Ryan Coogler has a guitar braided in his hair in honour of Sinners, and Jack O'Connell has arrived on the Oscars red carpet wearing vampire fangs. 

 

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