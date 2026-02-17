Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSalim Khan Admitted To ICU, Salman Khan Reaches Hospital

Salim Khan Admitted To ICU, Salman Khan Reaches Hospital

Salim Khan had celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24 last year.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 01:33 PM (IST)

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

His eldest son, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was seen leaving Lilavati Hospital in Bandra after visiting him. Family members, including daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri and son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, also arrived at the hospital.

According to PTI, Salim Khan was hospitalised earlier in the day and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Further details about his condition were not immediately available.

A towering figure in Hindi cinema, Salim Khan is best known for his celebrated screenwriting partnership with Javed Akhtar. The duo delivered several landmark films, including Sholay, Haathi Mere Saathi, Zanjeer and Mr. India, which went on to become classics of Indian cinema.

Salim Khan had celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24 last year.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salim Khan Salman Khan Salim Khan Hospital
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Salim Khan Admitted To ICU, Salman Khan Reaches Hospital
Salim Khan Admitted To ICU, Salman Khan Reaches Mumbai Hospital
Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi Court Orders Actor’s Release From Tihar Jail
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi Court Orders Actor’s Release From Tihar Jail
Entertainment
Who Is Aditi Hundia? Former Miss India Finalist Linked To India Star Ishan Kishan
Who Is Aditi Hundia? Former Miss India Finalist Linked To India Star Ishan Kishan
Entertainment
Robert Duvall Dies At 95; Viola Davis, Josh Gad and Others Pay Emotional Tributes
Robert Duvall Dies At 95; Viola Davis, Josh Gad and Others Pay Emotional Tributes
Advertisement

Videos

Political News: Congress Protests Near UP Assembly Over MNREGA Renaming, Clashes With Police Reported
Breaking News: Congress Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Against ‘Ji Ram Ji’ Law, Police Bar Entry
Exam Alert: Bihar Board 10th Students Denied Entry Over Minutes-Late Arrival Amid Strict Rules
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Appeals for Justice After Son Killed by Minor’s Reckless Car Stunt
Breaking News: Mother Details Deadly Delhi Car Crash, Teen’s Stunt Driving Killed Her Son, Injured Others
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget