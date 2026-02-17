Salim Khan Admitted To ICU, Salman Khan Reaches Hospital

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

His eldest son, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was seen leaving Lilavati Hospital in Bandra after visiting him. Family members, including daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri and son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, also arrived at the hospital.

According to PTI, Salim Khan was hospitalised earlier in the day and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Further details about his condition were not immediately available.

A towering figure in Hindi cinema, Salim Khan is best known for his celebrated screenwriting partnership with Javed Akhtar. The duo delivered several landmark films, including Sholay, Haathi Mere Saathi, Zanjeer and Mr. India, which went on to become classics of Indian cinema.

Salim Khan had celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24 last year.