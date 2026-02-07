Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda’s ‘Saiyaara’ Re-Releases In Cinemas For Valentine Week

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Just weeks before Valentine’s Day 2026, one of last year’s most talked-about romantic films has quietly found its way back to cinema halls. Saiyaara, the Mohit Suri directed musical romance that turned newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into overnight sensations, is once again lighting up the big screen, offering audiences a chance to relive its emotional journey where it first began.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Classics 'Devdas', 'Tere Naam' And 'Yuva' Return To Theatres This February

‘Saiyaara’ Re-Release: Where And When To Watch

(Image Source: Twitter/@inchara_070)

Interestingly, the re-release has arrived without any formal announcement from the makers. However, show listings have begun appearing on major online ticketing platforms, signalling the film’s return to theatres in select metro cities. Audiences in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune can currently book tickets, with Mumbai also featuring weekend shows. As of now, screenings in Delhi are available until Wednesday. Another notable detail is the comparatively lower ticket pricing, making the re-release more accessible for viewers.

The timing appears carefully chosen, coinciding with Valentine’s Week, an ideal window for a film built around love, music, and emotional resilience.

Plot Of ‘Saiyaara’

The story centres on Krish, portrayed by Ahaan Panday, a young man weighed down by childhood trauma and professional uncertainty. His life takes an unexpected turn when he comes across a poetry notebook belonging to Vaani, played by Aneet Padda, who is grappling with heartbreak after being abandoned at the altar by Mahesh. As music becomes their shared language, Krish and Vaani gradually form a deep emotional bond.

Just as their relationship begins to feel hopeful, their world is shaken by a devastating diagnosis, Vaani’s early-onset Alzheimer’s. What follows is a tender exploration of love, loss, pain, and perseverance, told with understated emotion and simplicity.

Box Office Journey And Digital Release

During its original theatrical run starting July 18, 2025, Saiyaara enjoyed an extended stay in cinemas, running for over 50 days. According to trade analyst Sacnilk, the film went on to collect more than ₹569.75 crore worldwide. Viewers widely praised its soulful soundtrack, emotional depth, and heartfelt storytelling.

After its successful theatrical run, the film made its digital debut on Netflix on September 12, 2025, where it continued to find a strong audience.

The film also drew admiration from several Bollywood figures. Director Karan Johar, in a glowing review, wrote, “What a debut @ahaanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can’t wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular!!!! Welcome to the movies !!! @aneetpadda_ you gorgeous girl… how lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears…. Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical! My congratulations to the entire music and technical team of #saiyaara .. ( special mention to the brilliant editing team) and a special shout out to the casting queen @shanoosharmarahihai ! Love you Shanoo!!!”