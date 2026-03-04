The MEA has established a special control room to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region due to escalating tensions. It provides assistance and information.
MEA Sets Up Special Control Room As Israel-Iran War Escalates; Issues Emergency Numbers
Emergency contact numbers for Indian missions in Gulf countries were also released. India expressed concern over the conflict's spread and prioritised the safety of its diaspora, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a special control room to monitor the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region amid escalating tensions triggered by the Israel-Iran war.
In a statement, the MEA said the control room will function from 9 am to 9 pm and can be contacted for assistance and information.
Control Room Helpline Numbers:
- 1800118797 (Toll Free)
- +91 11 2301 2113
- +91 11 2301 4104
- +91 11 2301 7905
Emergency Contacts for Indian Missions in Gulf
The ministry also released emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies across the region:
- Bahrain: +973 39418071
- Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359
- Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
- Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
- Jordan: +962 770422 276
- Kuwait: +965 65501946
- Lebanon: +961 76860128
- Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll Free)
- Qatar: +974 55647502
- Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418
- Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll Free)
- Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
- United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll Free)
India Voices Concern Over Escalating Conflict
Tensions in West Asia have intensified after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran last week, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israel as well as US bases and other establishments in several West Asian countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain.
As the conflict spread across the region, India underscored the stakes involved, particularly for the nearly one crore Indian nationals living and working in Gulf countries.
In its second statement since the outbreak of hostilities, the MEA stressed that the safety and security of Indians in West Asia remains its “utmost priority.”
“In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt,” the ministry said.
Calling for restraint, New Delhi strongly advocated “dialogue and diplomacy” to secure an early end to the conflict. It noted that as a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the region’s security and stability, the ongoing developments “evoke great anxiety.”
