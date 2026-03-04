Mojtaba Khamenei Elected Iran's Next Supreme Leader By Assembly Of Experts: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Iran’s Assembly of Experts has elected Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s next Supreme Leader, according to a report by Iran International.

The London-based Persian-language satellite television channel reported that the clerical body had selected Mojtaba, 56, to assume control of the Islamic Republic. He is the second-eldest son of Ali Khamenei and has long been regarded by observers as a potential successor.

Report Claims Revolutionary Guard Pressure

According to Iran International, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps exerted significant pressure on the Assembly of Experts to back Mojtaba’s appointment.

“The IRGC heavily pressured the assembled group of clerics to select Mojtaba as the regime’s new leader,” the outlet reported, citing its sources.

The Assembly of Experts, a powerful body of clerics, is constitutionally tasked with appointing and overseeing the Supreme Leader, the highest authority in Iran’s political system.

Supreme Leader’s Role Central to Power Structure

The Supreme Leader sits at the core of Iran’s complex Shiite theocratic structure, holding ultimate authority over state affairs. The position carries sweeping powers, including serving as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and overseeing the Revolutionary Guard.

The Revolutionary Guard, designated a terrorist organisation by the United States in 2019, expanded its influence considerably across Iran’s political, military and economic institutions during Ali Khamenei’s tenure.

The report further stated that Mojtaba Khamenei maintains close ties with the Guard and is believed to wield considerable influence behind the scenes. He is said to have effectively managed the Office of the Supreme Leader in practice and has been described by analysts as a key power broker within the Islamic Republic.

A mid-ranking cleric, Mojtaba reportedly served in Iran’s armed forces during the Iran-Iraq war and has long been viewed as maintaining strong connections with the Revolutionary Guard.