Holi 2026: From Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif, See How Your Favourite Celebs Are Ringing In The Festival

As Holi celebrations are in full swing across India, celebrities are sharing glimpses from their festivities on social media.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Holi 2026 has arrived, and it has been painting India in vibrant colours of joy. The festivities began with the traditional Holika bonfire last night, symbolising the triumph of good over evil, and continued today with playful splashes of colour, water fights and festive delicacies like gujiya. Like millions across the country and around the world, several celebrities also joined in the celebrations and shared posts to mark the festival. 

See How Your Favourite Celebs Are Ringing In Holi

Preity Zinta took to X (formerly Twitter) to share selfies with husband Gene Goodenough after playing Holi. “Happy Holi everyone ! May all your lives be filled with the colours of happiness and joy today n always,” she wrote while sharing the pics. 

Soha Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse of her family celebrations through a fun video. In the clip, her husband Kunal Kemmu is seen using a Holi colour spray machine to drench everyone in bright shades, while their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu happily joins in the fun with the same gadget.

Soha also shared colourful family pictures on Instagram, posing with Kunal and Inaaya, all smeared in festive colours.

 
 
 
 
 
Katrina Kaif, too, shared a heartwarming post as she celebrated her first Holi as a mother with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Posting a picture from the celebrations, she captioned it, “The Happiest Happy Holi.”

 
 
 
 
 
Munawar Faruqui kept it simple. He just wrote, “Ap sabko Holi ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein [Wish you all a very Happy Holi].”

Nick Jonas shared a throwback picture of himself and Priyanka Chopra drenched in Holi colours and water. In the caption, he wrote, “A little throwback to one of my favorite Holi memories. Happy Holi everyone!”

 
 
 
 
 
Frequently Asked Questions

How did Holi 2026 begin?

Holi 2026 began with the traditional Holika bonfire, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. This was followed by celebrations with colours, water fights, and festive food.

Which celebrities shared their Holi celebrations?

Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan with her family, Katrina Kaif, Munawar Faruqui, and Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra shared their Holi celebrations.

What did Preity Zinta share on social media?

Preity Zinta shared selfies with her husband Gene Goodenough, wishing everyone a Happy Holi filled with happiness and joy.

How did Katrina Kaif celebrate her first Holi as a mother?

Katrina Kaif celebrated her first Holi as a mother with her husband Vicky Kaushal and shared a heartwarming post with a picture from the celebrations.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
