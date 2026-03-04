Holi 2026 began with the traditional Holika bonfire, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. This was followed by celebrations with colours, water fights, and festive food.
Holi 2026: From Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif, See How Your Favourite Celebs Are Ringing In The Festival
As Holi celebrations are in full swing across India, celebrities are sharing glimpses from their festivities on social media.
Holi 2026 has arrived, and it has been painting India in vibrant colours of joy. The festivities began with the traditional Holika bonfire last night, symbolising the triumph of good over evil, and continued today with playful splashes of colour, water fights and festive delicacies like gujiya. Like millions across the country and around the world, several celebrities also joined in the celebrations and shared posts to mark the festival.
See How Your Favourite Celebs Are Ringing In Holi
Preity Zinta took to X (formerly Twitter) to share selfies with husband Gene Goodenough after playing Holi. “Happy Holi everyone ! May all your lives be filled with the colours of happiness and joy today n always,” she wrote while sharing the pics.
Happy Holi everyone ! May all your lives be filled with the colours of happiness and joy today n always. #ting pic.twitter.com/D1LiDZtVI5— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 4, 2026
Soha Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse of her family celebrations through a fun video. In the clip, her husband Kunal Kemmu is seen using a Holi colour spray machine to drench everyone in bright shades, while their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu happily joins in the fun with the same gadget.
ALSO READ| Happy Holi 2026: Heartfelt Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones Today
Soha also shared colourful family pictures on Instagram, posing with Kunal and Inaaya, all smeared in festive colours.
Katrina Kaif, too, shared a heartwarming post as she celebrated her first Holi as a mother with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Posting a picture from the celebrations, she captioned it, “The Happiest Happy Holi.”
Munawar Faruqui kept it simple. He just wrote, “Ap sabko Holi ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein [Wish you all a very Happy Holi].”
Ap sabko Holi ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein ❤️— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) March 4, 2026
Nick Jonas shared a throwback picture of himself and Priyanka Chopra drenched in Holi colours and water. In the caption, he wrote, “A little throwback to one of my favorite Holi memories. Happy Holi everyone!”
