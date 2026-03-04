Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom









Holi 2026 has arrived, and it has been painting India in vibrant colours of joy. The festivities began with the traditional Holika bonfire last night, symbolising the triumph of good over evil, and continued today with playful splashes of colour, water fights and festive delicacies like gujiya. Like millions across the country and around the world, several celebrities also joined in the celebrations and shared posts to mark the festival.

See How Your Favourite Celebs Are Ringing In Holi

Preity Zinta took to X (formerly Twitter) to share selfies with husband Gene Goodenough after playing Holi. “Happy Holi everyone ! May all your lives be filled with the colours of happiness and joy today n always,” she wrote while sharing the pics.

Happy Holi everyone ! May all your lives be filled with the colours of happiness and joy today n always. #ting pic.twitter.com/D1LiDZtVI5 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 4, 2026

Soha Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse of her family celebrations through a fun video. In the clip, her husband Kunal Kemmu is seen using a Holi colour spray machine to drench everyone in bright shades, while their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu happily joins in the fun with the same gadget.

ALSO READ| Happy Holi 2026: Heartfelt Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones Today

Soha also shared colourful family pictures on Instagram, posing with Kunal and Inaaya, all smeared in festive colours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Katrina Kaif, too, shared a heartwarming post as she celebrated her first Holi as a mother with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Posting a picture from the celebrations, she captioned it, “The Happiest Happy Holi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Munawar Faruqui kept it simple. He just wrote, “Ap sabko Holi ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein [Wish you all a very Happy Holi].”

Ap sabko Holi ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein ❤️ — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) March 4, 2026

Nick Jonas shared a throwback picture of himself and Priyanka Chopra drenched in Holi colours and water. In the caption, he wrote, “A little throwback to one of my favorite Holi memories. Happy Holi everyone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)