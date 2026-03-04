Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRussia Deputy PM Says India Signals ‘Renewed Interest’ In Oil Amid Supply Concerns

Russia Deputy PM Says India Signals ‘Renewed Interest’ In Oil Amid Supply Concerns

Russia says India shows “renewed interest” in its crude as Hormuz tensions disrupt supplies, reshaping global oil trade dynamics.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Russia on Tuesday said India has expressed “renewed interest” in buying higher volumes of Russian crude, as volatility grips global energy markets following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The disruption along the crucial maritime corridor — widely regarded as the world’s most strategic oil transit chokepoint — has triggered fresh concerns about supply security across Asia. With nearly one-fifth of global crude shipments and substantial liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows moving through Hormuz, any prolonged instability could ripple through energy-dependent economies such as India, China and Japan.

Moscow Flags India’s Growing Demand

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, speaking to Rossiya 1 television at an event in Moscow, confirmed that Moscow has received indications of stronger buying interest from New Delhi. Novak, who supervises Russia’s energy sector, suggested that geopolitical tensions may reshape established trade flows if uncertainty persists, as per PTI.

The remarks come at a time when oil markets are reacting sharply to supply risks in West Asia. Iranian actions affecting maritime routes have heightened fears of bottlenecks, pushing importers to reassess sourcing strategies.

Russian media outlet NTV, owned by Gazprom, reported that Iranian strikes targeting Gulf energy facilities could create room for Moscow to revisit the heavy price discounts extended to Asian customers, including India, since 2022.

Embassy Assures Full Supply Capability

An official at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi stated that Moscow stands ready to meet India’s entire energy requirement should supply disruptions deepen. The assurance follows production halts by QatarEnergy on March 2 after drone attacks damaged infrastructure at Ras Laffan and Mesaieed Industrial City, compounding regional supply anxieties.

India, however, has moved to calm domestic concerns. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Monday that the country maintains adequate stockpiles of crude oil and refined products — including petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel — to manage short-term turbulence.

Import Patterns Shift Amid Strategic Balancing

Government data indicates that India’s intake of Russian crude slipped to a 44-month low in January 2026, with Moscow’s share dipping below 20% for the first time since May 2022. During this period, Indian refiners increased purchases from Gulf producers and the United States, reflecting diversification efforts, reported The Hindu.

Yet, the latest escalation in West Asia may complicate that recalibration. A proposed trade arrangement with Washington — viewed by analysts as a factor behind India’s scaled-back purchases of discounted Russian oil — faces uncertainty after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated reciprocal tariffs on February 20.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

Has India shown renewed interest in buying more Russian crude oil?

Yes, Russia has stated that India has expressed renewed interest in purchasing larger volumes of Russian crude oil.

What has caused volatility in global energy markets?

Global energy markets are experiencing volatility due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz for energy supplies?

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime corridor, handling about one-fifth of global crude shipments and substantial LNG flows. Its disruption raises supply security concerns.

Can Russia meet India's entire energy needs if disruptions worsen?

A Russian Embassy official assured that Moscow is ready to meet India's full energy requirements if supply disruptions intensify.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Russia INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russia Deputy PM Says India Signals ‘Renewed Interest’ In Oil Amid Supply Concerns
Russia Deputy PM Says India Signals ‘Renewed Interest’ In Oil Amid Supply Concerns
World
Iran-Israel War Updates: UAE Says It Reserves Full Right To Respond To Iran Attacks
Iran-Israel War Updates: UAE Says It Reserves Full Right To Respond To Iran Attacks
World
Mojtaba Khamenei Elected Iran's Next Supreme Leader By Assembly Of Experts: Report
Mojtaba Khamenei Elected Iran's Next Supreme Leader By Assembly Of Experts: Report
World
Drone Strike Near US Consulate In Dubai Sparks Fire, Day After Attack On US Embassy In Riyadh: VIDEO
Drone Strike Near US Consulate In Dubai Sparks Fire, Day After Attack On US Embassy In Riyadh: VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget