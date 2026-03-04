‘Whoever Wins, I’ll Convert,’ Ram Gopal Varma Calls US-Iran Conflict A ‘Jesus vs Allah’ Battle

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said that it is a "fight between Jesus and Allah", and even vowed to convert to the winning religion.

Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said that it is a “fight between Jesus and Allah”, and even vowed to convert to the winning religion.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 10:25 AM (IST)

Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran following joint strikes by the US and Israel, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared controversial remarks on social media. He described the confrontation as a religious battle, calling it “a fight between Jesus and Allah,” and stated that he would convert to whichever religion emerged victorious.

‘Whoever Wins, I’ll Convert to That’

In a late-night post on X (formerly Twitter), Varma wrote, “The fight between AMERICA and IRAN is the fight between JESUS and ALLAH.”

He added, “Whoever wins, I will CONVERT to that.”

Ram Gopal Varma Backs Donald Trump

On March 3, Varma appeared to back US President Donald Trump, saying that Trump is “right” simply because “he has might”.

Referring to the phrase “Might is right” and a well-known dialogue from his own film Sarkar, he wrote, “Taking off from the age-old line MIGHT IS RIGHT and Selvar Mani’s dialogue from Sarkar, ‘Jiske paas power hai, uska wrong bhi right hojata hai’ [The one who has power, even his wrong becomes right]. Donald Trump is RIGHT because he has MIGHT.”

Sarkar, which was released in 2005, featured father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. It revolved around themes of power and political influence, including the idea that authority can redefine right and wrong.

Comparing War To Dhurandhar vs Toxic

On March 1, Varma posted that he had been waiting for the US-Iran conflict, as he was for a box office clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. “In one, people will die, and in the other, monies will die,” he wrote, drawing criticism for equating war casualties with financial losses in cinema.

In another post, Varma claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in missile strikes, was in hiding while Trump was not.

“Ayatollah Khamenei is hiding, and Trump is not hiding and the point is made,” he wrote.

 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Gopal Varma Iran Israel War
