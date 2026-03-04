‘Whoever Wins, I’ll Convert,’ Ram Gopal Varma Calls US-Iran Conflict A ‘Jesus vs Allah’ Battle

Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran following joint strikes by the US and Israel, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared controversial remarks on social media. He described the confrontation as a religious battle, calling it “a fight between Jesus and Allah,” and stated that he would convert to whichever religion emerged victorious.

‘Whoever Wins, I’ll Convert to That’

The fight between AMERICA and IRAN is the fight between JESUS and ALLAH.. whoever wins I will CONVERT to that 💪💪💪 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 3, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma Backs Donald Trump

On March 3, Varma appeared to back US President Donald Trump, saying that Trump is “right” simply because “he has might”.

Taking off from the age old line MIGHT IS RIGHT and Selvar Mani’s dialogue from Sarkar “ Jiske paas power hai , uska wrong bhi right hojata hai “ @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT because he has MIGHT — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 3, 2026

Sarkar, which was released in 2005, featured father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. It revolved around themes of power and political influence, including the idea that authority can redefine right and wrong.

Comparing War To Dhurandhar vs Toxic

I was soooo waiting for #USAIRAN conflict as much as #Dhuroxic conflict 🔥 ..In one people will die , and in the other Monies will die — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 28, 2026

In another post, Varma claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in missile strikes, was in hiding while Trump was not.

“Ayatollah Khamenei is hiding, and Trump is not hiding and the point is made,” he wrote.