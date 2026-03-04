Holi 2026: PM, President & Leaders Share Wishes Of Unity And Hope From Delhi To Canberra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Holi celebrations this year drew messages from across the political spectrum in India and beyond, as national and international leaders extended greetings centered on harmony, renewal and shared progress. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Droupadi Murmu and opposition figures including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, greetings reflected the festival’s enduring cultural significance. International voices, such as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, also joined in celebrating the occasion.

Holi 2026: Messages Of Joy & Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Holi as a festival that fills the atmosphere with joy and vitality. He said the colors of the celebration symbolize happiness and prosperity, adding: “Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colors and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone.”

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted Holi’s role in strengthening unity and brotherhood, expressing hope that the festival would bring happiness and inspire collective efforts toward building a developed nation.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wished that the festival infuses lives with happiness and prosperity. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the grand festival of colors, enthusiasm, love, and jubilation, Holi! May this sacred festival of colors infuse new hues of happiness, prosperity, and joy into everyone's lives, and may your life remain forever drenched in the colors of enthusiasm, love, and happiness every moment—that is my heartfelt wish."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted Holi’s reminder of unity across diverse cultures.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended greetings with an appeal for safe celebrations. He said, " "Heartfelt wishes on the festival of colors, Holi. May this festival of joy and celebration fill everyone's life with happiness. Let everyone celebrate Holi safely. #HappyHoli."

Opposition Leaders Emphasise Camaraderie

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described Holi as a festival of love and camaraderie, encouraging people to embrace one another and share joy. Vadra said, "Heartfelt greetings on the grand festival of Holi, brimming with the diverse hues of enthusiasm, excitement, joy, sweetness, and camaraderie. Holi is the grand festival of embracing everyone with love—your family, friends, society, and one another. Embrace one and all, and share joy with everyone. May Holi bring auspiciousness to all fellow citizens!"

Global Voices Celebrate Cultural Harmony

Beyond India’s borders, Anthony Albanese underscored Holi’s reflection of multicultural vibrancy. Albanese said: "Festivals like Holi remind us that all Australians benefit from the beliefs, customs, and experiences of people from every corner of the earth, along with their aspiration, hard work and love of country. We celebrate each other's differences, and come together in our shared identity as Australians. May this year's Holi celebrations nurture friendships and build communities so that, long after the gulal has drifted away, the power of all that connects us continues."

As colors filled streets and communities gathered, the overarching message from leaders at home and abroad was clear: Holi remains not only a celebration of spring, but also a reaffirmation of unity, goodwill and collective aspiration.