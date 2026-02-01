Bollywood Classics 'Devdas', 'Tere Naam' And 'Yuva' Return To Theatres This February

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As Valentine’s Day approaches, cinema halls are set to be filled with nostalgia, passion, and timeless romance. Some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic love stories are returning to the big screen this month, led by Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas. The special re-releases are part of a curated celebration that revisits love in all its intensity, heartbreak, and transformation.

PVR Brings Back Classic Romances For Valentine’s Season

Love takes center stage this month! 💖

Experience every shade of romance with these blockbuster hits, only at PVR INOX.#Devdas re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 6#Yuva re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 20#TereNaam re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 27

.#CuratedShows… pic.twitter.com/siHDij3jm5 — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) January 30, 2026

PVR Cinemas has announced the theatrical re-release of three celebrated films, Devdas, Yuva, and Tere Naam. According to the multiplex chain, the initiative aims to showcase the “many shades of love” through stories that left a lasting impact on audiences when they first released over two decades ago.

Among the three, Devdas will be the first to return to cinemas, hitting screens on February 6. It will be followed by Mani Ratnam’s Yuva on February 20, while Salman Khan’s Tere Naam is scheduled for a February 27 re-release.

Why Devdas Remains A Landmark In Hindi Cinema

(Image Source: Twitter/@90sAlinaa)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas released in 2002 and featured Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel, the film was mounted on a grand scale and became the most expensive Indian production of its time.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to achieve massive box office success. Celebrated for its opulent sets, soulful music, and emotionally charged performances, Devdas continues to be regarded as one of Bhansali’s most accomplished works.

Tere Naam And Salman Khan’s Career-Defining Performance

(Image Source: Twitter/@etrnalDamntion)

Tere Naam*, directed by Satish Kaushik, marked a significant phase in Salman Khan’s career. The intense romantic drama introduced Bhumika Chawla to Hindi cinema and was adapted from the Tamil film Sethu, originally starring Vikram.

While audience reactions at the time were mixed, the film became memorable for Salman’s raw performance and its popular soundtrack. Over the years, Tere Naam has developed a cult following, making its return to theatres a highly anticipated event for fans.

Mani Ratnam’s Yuva Explores Love, Conflict, And Destiny

(Image Source: Twitter/@RedChilliesEnt)

Released in 2004, Yuva was directed by Mani Ratnam and featured an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor.

The film traces the intersecting lives of three young men from vastly different backgrounds and how a single violent incident alters their futures forever. Known for its layered storytelling and political undertones, Yuva remains a significant film in Ratnam’s career.

With these re-releases, audiences will get the chance to experience iconic performances, unforgettable music, and emotionally rich storytelling in theatres once again. As Valentine’s Day draws near, the return of Devdas, Yuva, and Tere Naam offers moviegoers an opportunity to revisit love stories that defined an era, this time, on the big screen where they belong.