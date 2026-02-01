Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesBollywood Classics 'Devdas', 'Tere Naam' And 'Yuva' Return To Theatres This February

Bollywood Classics 'Devdas', 'Tere Naam' And 'Yuva' Return To Theatres This February

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas is set to re-release in theatres, followed by Yuva and Tere Naam, as PVR celebrates the many shades of love on the big screen.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
As Valentine’s Day approaches, cinema halls are set to be filled with nostalgia, passion, and timeless romance. Some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic love stories are returning to the big screen this month, led by Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas. The special re-releases are part of a curated celebration that revisits love in all its intensity, heartbreak, and transformation.

PVR Brings Back Classic Romances For Valentine’s Season

PVR Cinemas has announced the theatrical re-release of three celebrated films, Devdas, Yuva, and Tere Naam. According to the multiplex chain, the initiative aims to showcase the “many shades of love” through stories that left a lasting impact on audiences when they first released over two decades ago.

Among the three, Devdas will be the first to return to cinemas, hitting screens on February 6. It will be followed by Mani Ratnam’s Yuva on February 20, while Salman Khan’s Tere Naam is scheduled for a February 27 re-release.

Why Devdas Remains A Landmark In Hindi Cinema

(Image Source: Twitter/@90sAlinaa)
(Image Source: Twitter/@90sAlinaa)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas released in 2002 and featured Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel, the film was mounted on a grand scale and became the most expensive Indian production of its time.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to achieve massive box office success. Celebrated for its opulent sets, soulful music, and emotionally charged performances, Devdas continues to be regarded as one of Bhansali’s most accomplished works.

Tere Naam And Salman Khan’s Career-Defining Performance

(Image Source: Twitter/@etrnalDamntion)
(Image Source: Twitter/@etrnalDamntion)

Tere Naam*, directed by Satish Kaushik, marked a significant phase in Salman Khan’s career. The intense romantic drama introduced Bhumika Chawla to Hindi cinema and was adapted from the Tamil film Sethu, originally starring Vikram.

While audience reactions at the time were mixed, the film became memorable for Salman’s raw performance and its popular soundtrack. Over the years, Tere Naam has developed a cult following, making its return to theatres a highly anticipated event for fans.

Mani Ratnam’s Yuva Explores Love, Conflict, And Destiny

(Image Source: Twitter/@RedChilliesEnt)
(Image Source: Twitter/@RedChilliesEnt)

Released in 2004, Yuva was directed by Mani Ratnam and featured an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor.

The film traces the intersecting lives of three young men from vastly different backgrounds and how a single violent incident alters their futures forever. Known for its layered storytelling and political undertones, Yuva remains a significant film in Ratnam’s career.

With these re-releases, audiences will get the chance to experience iconic performances, unforgettable music, and emotionally rich storytelling in theatres once again. As Valentine’s Day draws near, the return of Devdas, Yuva, and Tere Naam offers moviegoers an opportunity to revisit love stories that defined an era, this time, on the big screen where they belong.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which classic Hindi romance films are being re-released in theaters?

PVR Cinemas is re-releasing Devdas on February 6, Yuva on February 20, and Tere Naam on February 27.

Why are these films being re-released?

The initiative aims to showcase the 'many shades of love' and revisit iconic love stories on the big screen for Valentine's Day.

What is special about the re-release of Devdas?

Devdas, a grand production and one of the most expensive Indian films of its time, is returning to cinemas first on February 6.

What makes Tere Naam significant?

Tere Naam features a career-defining performance by Salman Khan and has developed a cult following over the years.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan Devdas Salman Khan SHAH RUKH KHAN Tere Naam Yuva
Embed widget