Iran Prepares Historic Funeral In Mashhad For Slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran is preparing for the burial of its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with arrangements underway to lay him to rest in the holy city of Mashhad.

According to reports from the semi-official Fars News Agency, Khamenei will be buried at the revered Imam Reza shrine, where his father is also interred. Mashhad, Khamenei’s birthplace and Iran’s second-largest city, is among the most significant centers of Shia pilgrimage in the country.

Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic for 36 years, died at the age of 86 following joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes over the weekend. His death was first announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social and was later confirmed by Iranian officials.

Farewell Ceremony Planned In Tehran

Before the burial in Mashhad, a major public ceremony is expected to take place in the capital. The powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has indicated that a “large farewell ceremony” will be organized in Tehran to allow the public and officials to pay their respects.

Authorities have not released a formal schedule for the funeral proceedings, but preparations are reportedly underway amid tight security.

Regional Tensions Intensify

Khamenei’s death comes at a fraught moment in regional politics, as tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel remain high. The escalation over the weekend has raised fears of further instability across West Asia.

President Trump characterized the development in stark terms, calling Khamenei “one of the most evil people in history” in his public remarks. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier hinted at indications of Khamenei’s death, though he stopped short of confirming it at the time.

Uncertain Future For Iran’s Leadership

During his more than three decades in power, Khamenei exercised sweeping authority over Iran’s political and security apparatus while expanding Tehran’s strategic footprint across the region. His leadership shaped domestic governance as well as Iran’s posture in conflicts beyond its borders.

With his passing, questions loom over succession and the direction of the Islamic Republic’s policies. Observers say the transition could prove pivotal not only for Iran’s internal stability but also for the broader geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.