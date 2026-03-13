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A fresh controversy has emerged around Saiyaara, the film directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Filmmaker Amit Jadhav has publicly alleged that the movie closely resembles the storyline of his 2019 YouTube short film Khwaabon.

The claim has gained traction online after Jadhav shared a video on Instagram highlighting what he believes are striking similarities between the two narratives.

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Similar Plot Sparks Debate Online

At the centre of the dispute is a storyline involving a deeply in-love couple whose lives take a tragic turn after the woman develops a memory loss condition. According to Jadhav, the story progresses with the woman going missing, while the man, a musician, attempts to find her through a song.

This, he says, mirrors the basic plot of his short film Khwaabon, released on YouTube in 2019. The resemblance between the two narratives forms the foundation of his allegation against the makers of Saiyaara.

Amit Jadhav Says He Was ‘Shocked’ After Watching The Film

Speaking to HT City, Jadhav recalled his reaction when people first pointed out the similarities to him.

“I had tried speaking up last year too. I had actually received a direct message on Instagram, from YRF Talent in 2022, they wanted to get in touch with me. I asked them which project are they reaching out to me for, they didn’t answer. I didn’t know anyone there, neither had I given any audition for them to reach out. A week after Saiyaara’s release, my friends called me and said ‘tera toh story same tha’ I was shocked. I tried reaching out to them, even going to their office but my friends said they won’t entertain me or reply.”

Earlier Comparisons With A Korean Film

Interestingly, this is not the first time the film’s storyline has drawn comparisons. Last year, discussions had surfaced suggesting that Saiyaara might have been inspired by the 2004 Korean film A Moment To Remember.

However, Jadhav argues that the similarities between Saiyaara and his own work are more pronounced, particularly because both stories involve a musical element that plays a central role in the narrative.

Personal Struggles During The Controversy

Jadhav also opened up about the emotional toll the situation took on him. He revealed that he had long hoped to expand Khwaabon into a full-length feature film.

“I am a singer, so I kept getting work, I relaxed a bit because of that. But one day I almost committed suicide. I was sloshed, my parents saw and that’s how I got saved. I felt like the world doesn’t want me to succeed. I was not called for any auditions,” he says.

Despite the difficulties, he continued working on developing a script for a feature project.

“I had got producers too. We were going to shoot in 2025. But then Saiyaara happened, everything got derailed.”

Why The Story Was Not Registered

When asked about copyright protection, Jadhav explained that while he is a member of the Screenwriters Association, the story had not been formally registered at the time of the short film’s release.

“I am a part of the Screenwriter’s Association, but no I did not get the story registered in 2019 because it was a short film and out on a public platform as proof.”

What Amit Jadhav Is Seeking Now

According to Jadhav, he later attempted to contact Yash Raj Films again after the movie’s release but received no response.

“I wrote in the mail that I had received a mail from them in 2022 as well, and that Saiyaara’s story is similar to mine, iska clarification dijiye. I mailed twice, got no answer.”

At present, Jadhav says he is not pursuing major legal demands but is hoping for recognition.

“I should get some credit. Or I can be cast in some role atleast in some project. That’s all I am seeking.”