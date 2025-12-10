Sachet–Parampara Call Out Amaal Mallik Over ‘Bekhayali’ Claims, Demand Public Apology

The tension over the widely acclaimed track Bekhayali from Kabir Singh has intensified after composer duo Sachet–Parampara released a lengthy video statement on Instagram, alleging that Amaal Mallik has made “false and baseless” assertions regarding the song’s creation.

Sachet-Parampara reacts to Amaal Mallik's claim

In their post, the duo claimed they were compelled to speak publicly for their “mental peace,” accusing Amaal of repeatedly implying that Bekhayali was borrowed from an older melody of his. Their caption read: “Warning. This video could have been a 10-second proof to shut down all rumours, but exposing some people became important for our mental peace. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK.”

In the video, the musicians maintained that Bekhayali was conceived entirely during collaborative sittings with the Kabir Singh team, including Shahid Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. They asserted that every element—melody, arrangement, and lyrics—was developed organically during these sessions. They also claimed to possess complete chat records involving Amaal and members of the film’s team to support their version.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सचेत टंडन (@sachettandonofficial)

The duo refuted Amaal’s suggestion that industry favouritism may have benefitted them. They emphasised that before Kabir Singh, they had never worked with T-Series, whereas Amaal had already been associated with the label since 2015. Addressing his claim that his tune may have been shared with them secretly, they questioned why anyone would do so when they were newcomers.

To support their statements, Sachet and Parampara shared screenshots of messages allegedly sent by Amaal, in which he congratulated them on Bekhayali’s release and even expressed anticipation for the song. They added that they never had his number until he reached out first.

"Didn't expect this from Amaal"

Calling the situation deeply disappointing, the duo said they did not expect this conduct from Amaal. They recalled that he once appreciated the song in person, calling it “fab,” while undermining the film itself during a meeting at the T-Series office. They reiterated that both versions of Bekhayali were composed in front of Shahid and Vanga, insisting that they “have all the proof.”

Sachet–Parampara also criticised Amaal for making public allegations without substantiation and misleading fans by portraying himself as someone wronged by the industry. They asserted that the music industry rewards consistent effort rather than insider access. They stressed that their discography—from Har Har Mahadev onward—is original and warned Amaal against insinuating otherwise, adding that they would consider legal action if necessary.

The duo ended their video by demanding a public apology, stating that Amaal’s claims had damaged their credibility and caused distress. They said that they have always accepted setbacks with dignity rather than blaming others.

Amaal Mallik's Bigg Boss 19 stint

Amaal Mallik recently wrapped up his stint on Bigg Boss 19, where he remained a polarising figure and was criticised by host Salman Khan over alleged bullying. He exited the show as the fifth runner-up when the season ended on December 7, 2025.

So far, Amaal has not responded to the allegations or issued a clarification.