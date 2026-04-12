Remembering Asha Bhosle: Her Top 20 Songs That Continue To Define Indian Music

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai after facing cardiac and respiratory complications, as confirmed by her son Anand Bhosle. With a career spanning several decades and thousands of songs, she remained one of the most versatile and celebrated voices in Indian music.

From soulful ghazals to lively dance tracks, Asha Bhosle’s music connected with listeners across generations. Her ability to adapt to different styles and eras made her songs timeless and widely loved. As fans remember her remarkable journey, here’s a look at 20 of her most iconic songs that continue to hold a special place in music history.

ALSO READ: Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Jhumka Gira Re (Mera Saaya, 1966)

This song became a cultural phenomenon with its catchy lyrics and vibrant rhythm. Asha Bhosle’s expressive singing brought life to the playful mood of the track.

Aaiye Meherbaan (Howrah Bridge, 1958)

A song that defines elegance and sensuality, 'Aaiye Meherbaan' remains unforgettable for its timeless charm. Featuring Madhubala, the track blends soft orchestration with Asha Bhosle’s velvety voice.

Abhi Na Jao Chodkar (Hum Dono, 1961)

This romantic duet with Mohammed Rafi captures the delicate emotions of love and longing. The chemistry between Dev Anand and Sadhana adds to its appeal, while the lyrics and melody leave a lingering softness.

In Aankhon Ki Masti (Umrao Jaan, 1981)

Picturised on Rekha, this ghazal showcases Asha Bhosle’s depth and versatility. Her voice flows effortlessly with the poetic lyrics, giving life to a song that feels both intimate and powerful. The song carries depth, grace, and a quiet intensity that matches Rekha’s portrayal of Umrao Jaan.

Dum Maro Dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971)

Bold, rebellious, and ahead of its time, this track redefined the idea of youth anthems. Composed by RD Burman, the song became a cultural phenomenon. Asha Bhosle’s energetic vocals perfectly captured the spirit of freedom and individuality.

Ye Mera Dil (Don, 1978)

Sultry and powerful, this song became iconic for its mood and style. While Helen’s performance added visual brilliance, it was Asha Bhosle’s voice that truly left an impact. The song continues to resonate as one of her most memorable dance numbers.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Caravan, 1971)

This playful yet intense number remains one of the most celebrated collaborations between Asha Bhosle and RD Burman. With its unique rhythm and unforgettable hook, the song still dominates party playlists.

Parde Mein Rehne Do (Shikar, 1968)

Known for its distinctive musical arrangement, this song carries a subtle Arabic influence. Asha Bhosle’s voice adapts beautifully to the tune, making it both unique and memorable. It also earned her a Filmfare Award.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne (Yaadon Ki Baaraat, 1973)

A timeless romantic classic, this song continues to evoke nostalgia. Asha Bhosle’s soothing vocals, paired with Mohammed Rafi, created a melody that has stayed relevant across generations.

Aao Na Gale Laga Lo Na (Mere Jeevan Saathi, 1972)

This track highlights Asha Bhosle’s effortless connection with dance numbers. Often associated with Helen, the song blends emotion with rhythm, creating a lasting impression.

Yeh Ladka Hai Allah (Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, 1977)

Featuring Rishi Kapoor and Kajal Kiran, this song captures the innocence and excitement of young love. The playful exchange between the singers and the catchy tune made it an instant hit that still feels fresh.

O Haseena Zulfonwale (Teesri Manzil)

Full of energy and charm, this song is a perfect example of Asha Bhosle’s dynamic vocal range. Paired with Mohammed Rafi, it remains a timeless dance number.

Dil Cheez Kya Hai (Umrao Jaan)

Another gem featuring Rekha, this song reflects elegance and classical finesse. Asha’s voice beautifully complements the poetic depth of the composition.

Aao Huzoor Tumko (Kismat, 1969)

Featuring Babita, this song is known for its seductive charm and smooth melody. It remains a timeless piece of vintage Bollywood music. A dreamy and inviting melody, this track carries a soft romantic appeal.

Sajna Hai Mujhe (Saudagar, 1973)

With Amitabh Bachchan and Padma Khanna on screen, the song expresses longing and beauty in its purest form. This song beautifully captures anticipation and excitement. With its gentle rhythm and expressive vocals, it remains a favorite for many.

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Featuring Kajol, this fun-filled track reflects carefree joy. Asha’s voice adds a playful spark to this memorable moment. This fun and carefree track perfectly captures youthful energy.

Kitaben Bahut Si (Baazigar)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa shetty, this song blends romance with youthful energy. It remains a nostalgic favourite. This soft romantic number reflects innocence and budding love.

Jawani Jan-E-Man (Namak Halaal)

Energetic and bold, this song stands out for its lively rhythm and memorable tune. Asha Bhosle’s voice perfectly complements its vibrant vibe.

Raat Akeli Hai (Jewel Thief, 1967)

A hauntingly beautiful track, this song showcases Asha Bhosle’s ability to convey mystery and emotion. Its timeless appeal continues to captivate listeners.

Hungama Ho Gaya (Anhonee, 1973)

Featuring Bindu, this energetic track is full of life and rhythm. It remains a party favourite across generations. This fun and upbeat number still gets people moving.