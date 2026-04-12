Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92.

Son Anand Bhosle confirmed her death and rites.

Leaders mourn, calling it end of an era.

Tributes highlight her versatile, generational impact.

The world of music has lost one of its most iconic voices. Asha Bhosle, whose songs defined generations, has passed away at the age of 92. Her death marks not just the loss of a legendary artist, but the end of a remarkable era in Indian music.

The news of her passing was shared by her son Anand Bhosle, who confirmed that the veteran singer breathed her last earlier in the day. He also stated that her final rites will be conducted tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Political Leaders Pay Their Respects

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar says, "Today is a sad day for the entire country and the state, marking the end of an era with the passing of Asha Bhosle. All medical procedures will be completed today. Final respects will be paid from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM… https://t.co/Tm6QCm9Cny pic.twitter.com/oAvhaVKUTd — IANS (@ians_india) April 12, 2026

Reacting to the news, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar expressed deep sorrow, saying the day marks the end of an era for both the state and the country. He said, Today is a sad day for the entire country and the state, marking the end of an era with the passing of Asha Bhosle. All medical procedures will be completed today.

He also added that final respects would be paid between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM, with all necessary arrangements being made.

Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle.



She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations.



She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2026

Political leaders and public figures also mourned the loss of the legendary singer. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her grief, saying, “Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations.”

मधुर वाणी और अद्वितीय गायकी की प्रतिमूर्ति दीदी आशा भोसले जी ने दशकों तक भारतीय संगीत को नई ऊँचाइयों तक पहुँचाया। उनकी आवाज़ केवल सुरों का संगम नहीं, बल्कि भावनाओं का ऐसा अनकहा रिश्ता है जिसे शब्दों में बाँध पाना संभव नहीं है। एक ऐसा जुड़ाव जो हर दिल में सदा जीवित रहेगा। उनके गाए… pic.twitter.com/DEj58KaBZA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 12, 2026

Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute to her enduring legacy, stating, "Didi Asha Bhosle ji, the embodiment of sweet voice and unparalleled singing, elevated Indian music to new heights over decades. Her voice is not merely a confluence of notes, but an unspoken bond of emotions that cannot be captured in words. A connection that will forever remain alive in every heart. The songs she sang will continue to resonate across generations just like this."

#WATCH | Nagpur: On the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "This is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts across India and the entire world. She was known as the most versatile artist. Her service to music, the service to music by the… pic.twitter.com/T9TwiQJd5I — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

On the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences, stating, "This is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts across India and the entire world. She was known as the most versatile artist."

VIDEO | On the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, “Asha tai and I shared a very close relationship for many years. She sang countless songs in multiple languages and earned immense recognition. Even during old age, when I suggested she take… pic.twitter.com/ZvYoyZRYdP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2026

Reflecting on his bond with Asha Bhosle, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Asha tai and I shared a very close relationship for many years. She sang countless songs in multiple languages and earned immense recognition. Even during old age, when I suggested she take rest, she refused and said she would continue singing.”

भारतीय संगीत जगत की स्वर-सम्राज्ञी, महान सुर-साधिका, 'पद्म विभूषण' आशा भोसले जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद एवं कला जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



उनकी अद्वितीय गायकी ने भारतीय संगीत को नई ऊंचाइयां प्रदान कीं। उनके मधुर स्वर सदैव देश वासियों के मन में गूंजते रहेंगे।



प्रभु श्री राम से… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 12, 2026

Paying tribute to Asha Bhosle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The demise of the melody empress of the Indian music world, the great maestro of notes, 'Padma Vibhushan' Asha Bhosle ji, is extremely heartbreaking and an irreplaceable loss to the world of art."

Bollywood Mourns Loss Of Asha Bhosle

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, actor Rajat Bedi says, "Big loss to the industry. I express my condolences to her family and all her fans..." pic.twitter.com/q253eLUwnx — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Reacting to the news, Rajat Bedi expressed shock, saying, "Genuinely a big loss for the industry."

Bas Yaadein Reh Jaati Hain 🙏🏽💔



The Asha Bhosle - 1933 to 2026 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/OWLsuLcD8p — Vishal Mishra (@VishalMMishra) April 12, 2026

While paying tribute, Vishal Mishra shared an emotional post, writing, "Bas Yaadein Reh Jaati Hain."