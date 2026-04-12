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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVeteran Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Asha Bhosle dies at 92 after multi-organ failure. Celebrities and leaders pay tribute to the legendary singer’s unmatched legacy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92.
  • Son Anand Bhosle confirmed her death and rites.
  • Leaders mourn, calling it end of an era.
  • Tributes highlight her versatile, generational impact.

The world of music has lost one of its most iconic voices. Asha Bhosle, whose songs defined generations, has passed away at the age of 92. Her death marks not just the loss of a legendary artist, but the end of a remarkable era in Indian music.

The news of her passing was shared by her son Anand Bhosle, who confirmed that the veteran singer breathed her last earlier in the day. He also stated that her final rites will be conducted tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Political Leaders Pay Their Respects

Reacting to the news, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar expressed deep sorrow, saying the day marks the end of an era for both the state and the country. He said, Today is a sad day for the entire country and the state, marking the end of an era with the passing of Asha Bhosle. All medical procedures will be completed today.

He also added that final respects would be paid between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM, with all necessary arrangements being made.

Political leaders and public figures also mourned the loss of the legendary singer. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her grief, saying, “Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute to her enduring legacy, stating, "Didi Asha Bhosle ji, the embodiment of sweet voice and unparalleled singing, elevated Indian music to new heights over decades. Her voice is not merely a confluence of notes, but an unspoken bond of emotions that cannot be captured in words. A connection that will forever remain alive in every heart. The songs she sang will continue to resonate across generations just like this."

On the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences, stating, "This is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts across India and the entire world. She was known as the most versatile artist."

Reflecting on his bond with Asha Bhosle, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Asha tai and I shared a very close relationship for many years. She sang countless songs in multiple languages and earned immense recognition. Even during old age, when I suggested she take rest, she refused and said she would continue singing.”

Paying tribute to Asha Bhosle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The demise of the melody empress of the Indian music world, the great maestro of notes, 'Padma Vibhushan' Asha Bhosle ji, is extremely heartbreaking and an irreplaceable loss to the world of art."

Bollywood Mourns Loss Of Asha Bhosle

Reacting to the news, Rajat Bedi expressed shock, saying, "Genuinely a big loss for the industry."

While paying tribute, Vishal Mishra shared an emotional post, writing, "Bas Yaadein Reh Jaati Hain."

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the age of Asha Bhosle?

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. Her death marks the end of a remarkable era in Indian music.

Who confirmed the news of Asha Bhosle's passing?

The news of Asha Bhosle's death was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle. He stated that her final rites will be conducted the following day.

When will the final respects for Asha Bhosle be paid?

Final respects will be paid from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. All necessary arrangements are being made for the occasion.

What tributes were paid to Asha Bhosle by political leaders?

Leaders like Ashish Shelar and Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow, calling it the end of an era. Piyush Goyal highlighted her unparalleled singing and emotional connection with listeners.

What did Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis say about Asha Bhosle?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that it is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts worldwide. He recognized her as a most versatile artist.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Bollywood Asha Bhosle Death Asha Bhosle Tribute
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