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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Shows Houseful, Ticket Prices Hit Rs 1,500; Here’s Where To Book Cheapest Seats In Delhi-NCR

Dhurandhar 2 Shows Houseful, Ticket Prices Hit Rs 1,500; Here’s Where To Book Cheapest Seats In Delhi-NCR

With strong pre-sales and several Delhi-NCR shows houseful, anticipation for Dhurandhar 2 is high. Here’s where you can find cheapest seats for the film at a time when ticket prices exceed Rs 1,500.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
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Fans who watched Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, either in theatres or on OTT, have been eagerly waiting for the release of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is set to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled for March 18. The anticipation is so high that the film has already recorded strong pre-ticket sales for its preview shows, while advance bookings for its opening day across the country are also witnessing rapid sales.

The craze for the film is clearly visible in the Delhi-NCR region, where morning and afternoon shows for the opening day are already houseful in many theatres. Tickets for evening and late-night shows are currently selling quickly. In several locations, ticket prices have crossed Rs 1,500. However, viewers who want to watch the film at a lower price can still find tickets at select theatres where prices start from Rs 200.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings: Film Mints Over Rs 100 Cr Worldwide, Pondicherry, Bengaluru Record High Occupancy

Dhurandhar 2: Cheapest Tickets In Delhi-NCR

According to BookMyShow, the morning shows at PVR Vegas in Dwarka, Delhi, are already sold out. However, tickets priced at Rs 200 are still available for the afternoon shows at 2:05 pm and 4:35 pm, the evening show at 6:50 pm, and the night shows at 9:20 pm and 11:35 pm.

At Cinepolis Pacific SP2 in Delhi, tickets priced at Rs 200 are available for shows from 11:15 am until the late-night show at 11:30 pm. Similarly, at PVR Superplex Logix in Noida, the cheapest tickets priced at Rs 200 are available for multiple shows throughout the day.

At Pepsi PVR Ambience in Gurugram, Rs 200 tickets are also available for shows from morning to night. PVR Select Citywalk in Delhi is offering tickets at the same price range for several shows during the day.

ALSO READ| ‘Aditya Dhar Calling Pakistan A Terrorist Country…,’ KRK Says Dhurandhar Is ‘100% As Expected’, Calls It ‘Propaganda Film’

Apart from these, Rs 200 tickets are also available for the 5:40 pm show at Cinepolis DLF Avenue in Saket. Other theatres offering tickets at the same price include INOX Pacific Mall Jasola, Wave Noida, INOX Nehru Place, Cinepolis Unity One Mall Rohini, and Cinepolis V3S East Centre in Delhi.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is

The film is set to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows on March 18.

Where can I find the cheapest tickets for

Tickets starting from Rs 200 are available at various theatres like PVR Vegas, Cinepolis Pacific SP2, PVR Superplex Logix, and Pepsi PVR Ambience.

Who is starring in

Ranveer Singh stars in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

Is

Yes, it is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster film

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
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Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2
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