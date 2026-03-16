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Fans who watched Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, either in theatres or on OTT, have been eagerly waiting for the release of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is set to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled for March 18. The anticipation is so high that the film has already recorded strong pre-ticket sales for its preview shows, while advance bookings for its opening day across the country are also witnessing rapid sales.

The craze for the film is clearly visible in the Delhi-NCR region, where morning and afternoon shows for the opening day are already houseful in many theatres. Tickets for evening and late-night shows are currently selling quickly. In several locations, ticket prices have crossed Rs 1,500. However, viewers who want to watch the film at a lower price can still find tickets at select theatres where prices start from Rs 200.

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Dhurandhar 2: Cheapest Tickets In Delhi-NCR

According to BookMyShow, the morning shows at PVR Vegas in Dwarka, Delhi, are already sold out. However, tickets priced at Rs 200 are still available for the afternoon shows at 2:05 pm and 4:35 pm, the evening show at 6:50 pm, and the night shows at 9:20 pm and 11:35 pm.

At Cinepolis Pacific SP2 in Delhi, tickets priced at Rs 200 are available for shows from 11:15 am until the late-night show at 11:30 pm. Similarly, at PVR Superplex Logix in Noida, the cheapest tickets priced at Rs 200 are available for multiple shows throughout the day.

At Pepsi PVR Ambience in Gurugram, Rs 200 tickets are also available for shows from morning to night. PVR Select Citywalk in Delhi is offering tickets at the same price range for several shows during the day.

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Apart from these, Rs 200 tickets are also available for the 5:40 pm show at Cinepolis DLF Avenue in Saket. Other theatres offering tickets at the same price include INOX Pacific Mall Jasola, Wave Noida, INOX Nehru Place, Cinepolis Unity One Mall Rohini, and Cinepolis V3S East Centre in Delhi.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.