Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: How Much Is The Net Worth Of The Power Couple?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26, followed by a reception in Hyderabad on March 4. Ahead of their intimate ceremony at ITC Mementos Udaipur, the couple has arrived in the city and begun their pre-wedding celebrations. Their sangeet ceremony is scheduled for today. As excitement around “Virosh” continues to grow, fans are eager to know more about their individual fortunes and combined net worth.

Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth

As of 2026, Rashmika Mandanna’s estimated net worth stands at approximately Rs 66 crore, which she has built largely through her film fees and brand endorsements. Reports suggest she charges between Rs 4 crore and Rs 8 crore per film, with her remuneration increasing for major box-office successes such as Pushpa. In some cases, she has reportedly received up to Rs 10 crore for a single project.

Apart from films, Rashmika earns through brand partnerships across jewellery, beauty, beverages, and consumer brands. She has collaborated with brands like Swarovski, boAt, Kalyan Jewellers, 7UP, Meesho and Plum - where she is both an ambassador and investor.

Her real estate holdings include properties in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Coorg. Her Bengaluru home alone is valued at approximately Rs 8 crore.

Rashmika also owns luxury vehicles such as the Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Vijay Deverakonda Net Worth

Vijay Deverakonda ranks among the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. According to Koimoi, his estimated net worth in 2026 ranges between Rs 66 crore and Rs 70 crore, with films being the primary source of his earnings.

He reportedly charges between Rs 12 crore and Rs 15 crore per project. In addition, he commands lucrative endorsement deals, many of which are valued at over Rs 1 crore. On Instagram, Vijay is said to earn approximately Rs 40 lakh per sponsored post.

Vijay has also diversified his income through business ventures, including his clothing label Rowdy Wear. He also owns a stake in the Hyderabad Black Hawks volleyball franchise.

His Hyderabad home is reportedly worth nearly Rs 15 crore. His car collection includes high-end models such as the BMW 5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Range Rover. Some reports further claim that he owns a private jet valued at around Rs 30 crore.

Rashmika, Vijay Combined Net Worth

Together, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have an estimated combined net worth ranging between Rs 130 crore and Rs 136 crore, according to Good Returns. Their wealth stems from films, endorsements, entrepreneurial ventures, and real estate investments.

Rashmika, Vijay Udaipur Wedding

The couple, who kept their relationship under wraps for years, have confirmed their wedding on February 23, just days before the ceremony. They called it the “Wedding of Virosh” - a name given to them by their fans - in a note confirming their wedding on Instagram Stories.

Both shared a note addressed to their “dearest loves”. “Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love (sic)!” the note read.

Rashmika and Vijay first shared screen space in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and got engaged in October last year.