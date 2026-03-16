The Hindi song 'Sarke Chunar' from the film KD: The Devil has faced backlash for its explicit double-meaning lyrics and suggestive choreography, sparking outrage among viewers.
Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt’s Song Faces Flak for Vulgar Lyrics; Armaan Malik Calls Sarke Chunar A ‘New Low’
The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is facing backlash for its explicit lyrics and suggestive choreography.
The Hindi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has been receiving the Internet’s ire left, right and centre. The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has sparked outrage among viewers over its explicit double-meaning lyrics and highly suggestive choreography. Singer Armaan Malik, who came across the song, said he had to listen to it twice to confirm what he had heard.
Armaan Malik Calls Sarke Chunar A ‘New Low’
“This showed up on my timeline, and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He added, “Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.”
This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.. https://t.co/BMMABqblnW— ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) March 16, 2026
How Did Social Media Users React To Sarke Chunar?
Fans joined the discussion as well, with many expressing disappointment about the direction of mainstream film music. One user even joked that they needed to “cleanse” their ears after listening to the song.
When a fan commented that Malik had never sung such songs and likely never would, the singer responded firmly, saying, “Dude, never ever!”
Another fan asked who had approved the lyrics. Malik replied that he was “genuinely at a loss for words” and wished he could “unhear it”.
“I still can’t understand how someone writes lyrics like this and proudly calls it a song,” said one social media user.
Another asked, “Please, I need my ears cleansed after listening to this mess omg what has happened to the Bollywood I used to love in my childhood?”
KD: The Devil, starring Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, is an upcoming action drama. Directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions, the film is set to bring this 1970s underworld tale to theatres on April 30. It was earlier planned for a theatrical release on September 4 last year.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the controversy surrounding the song 'Sarke Chunar'?
What did singer Armaan Malik say about 'Sarke Chunar'?
Armaan Malik described the song as a 'new low' in commercial songwriting and expressed his disbelief after listening to its lyrics, stating he had to listen twice.
How did social media users react to the song?
Many social media users expressed disappointment with the song's lyrics and choreography, with some joking about needing to 'cleanse' their ears after hearing it.
When is the film KD: The Devil scheduled for release?
KD: The Devil is an upcoming action drama set to be released in theaters on April 30. It was previously planned for a September 4 release last year.