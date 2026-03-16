Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Hindi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has been receiving the Internet’s ire left, right and centre. The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has sparked outrage among viewers over its explicit double-meaning lyrics and highly suggestive choreography. Singer Armaan Malik, who came across the song, said he had to listen to it twice to confirm what he had heard.

Armaan Malik Calls Sarke Chunar A ‘New Low’

“This showed up on my timeline, and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added, “Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.”

This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.. https://t.co/BMMABqblnW — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) March 16, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React To Sarke Chunar?

Fans joined the discussion as well, with many expressing disappointment about the direction of mainstream film music. One user even joked that they needed to “cleanse” their ears after listening to the song.

When a fan commented that Malik had never sung such songs and likely never would, the singer responded firmly, saying, “Dude, never ever!”

Another fan asked who had approved the lyrics. Malik replied that he was “genuinely at a loss for words” and wished he could “unhear it”.

“I still can’t understand how someone writes lyrics like this and proudly calls it a song,” said one social media user.

Another asked, “Please, I need my ears cleansed after listening to this mess omg what has happened to the Bollywood I used to love in my childhood?”

KD: The Devil, starring Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, is an upcoming action drama. Directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions, the film is set to bring this 1970s underworld tale to theatres on April 30. It was earlier planned for a theatrical release on September 4 last year.