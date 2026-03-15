Anurag Dobhal Critical Again, Manager Says He Is 'Fighting Hard For His Life'

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Concern is growing among fans after YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal suffered a sudden health setback. Just days after showing signs of recovery and being moved out of the intensive care unit, the content creator had to be rushed back to hospital following a sudden deterioration in his condition during a transfer to Dehradun.

The worrying update was shared by his manager, Rohit Panday, through social media, leaving followers anxious about the YouTuber’s current health status.

ALSO READ: ‘Anurag Dobhal’s Lungs Partially Damaged During Crash,’ Says Manager; Urges People To Pray For UK07 Rider

Condition Worsened During Transfer

(Image Source: Instagram/@rohitsometimes)

According to Rohit Panday, Anurag’s health unexpectedly declined while he was being transported after initially being declared stable.

The manager shared a video on his Instagram story showing Anurag wearing an oxygen mask while being moved in an ambulance. Alongside the clip, he wrote, "After Anurag Bhai's condition stabilised yesterday, he was discharged, and we were taking him to Dehradun. Unfortunately, during the transfer, his health deteriorated again. He started having breathing difficulties. We are now taking him to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention. He is currently fighting hard for his life."

The update quickly spread online, with fans expressing concern and sending messages of support.

Doctors Diagnosed Severe Pneumonia

Earlier, Rohit had also shared details about the complications affecting Anurag’s health following his accident. According to the update, the injuries had impacted his lungs and led to a serious infection.

In a separate message posted earlier, he wrote, "Update : Anurag Bhai's condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that. He has been diagonsed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors."

Before this latest setback, Anurag had been moved out of the ICU after doctors observed signs of improvement in his condition.

Personal Controversy Before The Accident

Prior to the accident, the YouTuber had openly discussed personal struggles in his life. During an Instagram Live session earlier this month, he spoke about tensions within his family.

In a vlog lasting nearly two hours, Anurag had alleged that he was facing mental harassment from family members and claimed that they were opposed to his inter-caste marriage.

As news of his health crisis spreads, many followers continue to hope for positive updates about the creator's recovery.