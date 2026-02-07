Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment20 Years Of Rang De Basanti: Aamir Khan And Cast Reunite For Anniversary Screening

20 Years Of Rang De Basanti: Aamir Khan And Cast Reunite For Anniversary Screening

As Rang De Basanti completes 20 years, Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan and other cast members reunite for a special screening, reliving memories of the iconic film that defined a generation.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Two decades after Rang De Basanti first ignited conversations around patriotism, friendship, and rebellion, the film’s cast reunited for a special screening that was steeped in nostalgia. The evening became a heartfelt walk down memory lane as key members of the iconic ensemble came together to celebrate 20 years of a film that continues to resonate across generations.

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh-Iulia Vantur’s ‘Tere Sang’ Released, Song Sparks Mixed Fan Reactions Online

Rang De Basanti Cast Reunites After 20 Years

Aamir Khan attended the milestone screening alongside Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and Soha Ali Khan. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was also present, joining the cast for the commemorative event. Adding a touch of unity and sentiment, the group sported customised hoodies featuring the film’s title, posing together outside the theatre.

Producers Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur were also part of the celebration, making it a near-complete reunion of the team that brought the powerful story to life.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Moments From The Celebration

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan offered fans a glimpse into the evening by sharing pictures and videos from the screening on social media. Alongside visuals of the cast cutting a cake and revisiting old memories, she wrote, “20 years later – we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still…” The post struck a chord with fans who have long associated the film with social awakening and youthful idealism.

Notably, R Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman and Kirron Kher were absent from the gathering.

Released in 2006, Rang De Basanti followed a group of Delhi University friends whose lives change after participating in a film about Indian freedom fighters. What begins as a carefree journey gradually transforms into a powerful awakening when personal loss pushes them to confront corruption and injustice.

The film’s impact went far beyond the box office. It earned four National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and became a cultural touchstone for a generation that saw itself reflected in its characters.

Fans Relive The Legacy Online

As images and videos from the reunion surfaced, fans flooded social media with throwback clips, dialogues, and moments from the film. Several users revisited past reunions and recalled how the film’s themes resurfaced during moments of national debate, underlining the story’s lasting relevance even 20 years later.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the cast of Rang De Basanti reunite?

The cast reunited to celebrate 20 years since the film's release. It was a special screening steeped in nostalgia, marking a significant milestone for the iconic movie.

Which cast members attended the Rang De Basanti reunion?

Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Soha Ali Khan were present. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and producers Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur also joined.

What was the impact of Rang De Basanti?

The film earned four National Film Awards and became a cultural touchstone. It resonated with a generation and its themes of patriotism and rebellion continue to be relevant.

Who was notably absent from the reunion?

R Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman, and Kirron Kher were not present at the commemorative event.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Aamir Khan Rang De Basanti Soha Ali Khan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
India
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
World
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
News
‘You Are The Two-Rupee Beggar’: Owaisi Targets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya Muslim’ Remark
‘You Are The Two-Rupee Beggar’: Owaisi Targets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya Muslim’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest
Maharashtra Politics: BJP’s First Woman Mayor Candidate Makes Strong Political Statement
Stray Dog Attack: Two Stray Dogs Attack 5-Year-Old Child Inside Housing Society
Janakpuri Incident: Contractor Rajesh Prajapati Arrested by Delhi Police
Mumbai Politics: Deputy Mayor Post Goes to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shankar Ghadi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget