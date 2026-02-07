20 Years Of Rang De Basanti: Aamir Khan And Cast Reunite For Anniversary Screening

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Two decades after Rang De Basanti first ignited conversations around patriotism, friendship, and rebellion, the film’s cast reunited for a special screening that was steeped in nostalgia. The evening became a heartfelt walk down memory lane as key members of the iconic ensemble came together to celebrate 20 years of a film that continues to resonate across generations.

Rang De Basanti Cast Reunites After 20 Years

Aamir Khan attended the milestone screening alongside Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and Soha Ali Khan. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was also present, joining the cast for the commemorative event. Adding a touch of unity and sentiment, the group sported customised hoodies featuring the film’s title, posing together outside the theatre.

Producers Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur were also part of the celebration, making it a near-complete reunion of the team that brought the powerful story to life.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Moments From The Celebration

Soha Ali Khan offered fans a glimpse into the evening by sharing pictures and videos from the screening on social media. Alongside visuals of the cast cutting a cake and revisiting old memories, she wrote, “20 years later – we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still…” The post struck a chord with fans who have long associated the film with social awakening and youthful idealism.

Notably, R Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman and Kirron Kher were absent from the gathering.

Released in 2006, Rang De Basanti followed a group of Delhi University friends whose lives change after participating in a film about Indian freedom fighters. What begins as a carefree journey gradually transforms into a powerful awakening when personal loss pushes them to confront corruption and injustice.

The film’s impact went far beyond the box office. It earned four National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and became a cultural touchstone for a generation that saw itself reflected in its characters.

Fans Relive The Legacy Online

As images and videos from the reunion surfaced, fans flooded social media with throwback clips, dialogues, and moments from the film. Several users revisited past reunions and recalled how the film’s themes resurfaced during moments of national debate, underlining the story’s lasting relevance even 20 years later.